Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement Next / How Vettel won the battle not to start last in US GP
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Leclerc surprised Ferrari outpaced McLaren in Austin F1 qualifying

By:

Charles Leclerc says he was surprised that Ferrari beat McLaren in Formula 1 qualifying for the United States Grand Prix.

Leclerc surprised Ferrari outpaced McLaren in Austin F1 qualifying

Ferrari grabbed the initiative in the ongoing battle for third in the world championship at Austin when, after recovering from a difficult day, Leclerc qualified fifth, ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz and the McLarens of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

All four men subsequently gained a place from a grid penalty for Valtteri Bottas.

The only downside for Ferrari was that Sainz progressed from Q2 with the unfavoured soft tyres, having failed to improve when he ran the mediums used by the other frontrunners.

"It's been a great day. It's not been an easy day," said Leclerc. "But it's been a great end to a tricky day. In FP3 I lost the confidence in the car, especially in the second run of FP3, where I lost the rear end basically everywhere.

"And then through qualifying, I gained that confidence again and managed to put that lap in the in the last lap. So very, very happy with today."

Regarding being ahead of the McLarens, he said: "It was a surprise, because we expected the McLarens to be stronger than us this weekend on this track.

"And well, it's not the case for now. So yeah, we still need to do a good race tomorrow, but it was a surprise for us to be in front of them in quali."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com if Ferrari being in front was also a surprise for McLaren, Ricciardo insisted that it was too close to call.

"I don't really have any expectation after Friday," said the Australian. "Obviously it's nice having a good Friday, but you just never know, and even if we were faster yesterday, you don't know if track conditions could change and maybe that swings into Ferrari's favour.

"So I never too caught up in it. We're very close on most tracks that we go to, so I do expect them to always be there, and obviously today they had that extra tenth or two over us.

"But I'm hoping that changes tomorrow over the course of the race and we can be the hunters."

"It's not really that surprising," said Norris. I" think we knew it was going to be very close. After P3 this morning they looked a lot more where they should be.

"So not a surprise, but of course we were definitely hoping to be that bit ahead, we had that confidence to be that little bit ahead of them.

"It was close. It wasn't like it was huge margins like it was in Turkey. Just gutted to be behind because we definitely had the potential to be ahead, but we weren't."

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl suggested that Sainz's tyre strategy might create an opportunity for his drivers to jump ahead of the Spaniard.

"I think we should have a good race car for Daniel and for Lando," he said. "And try obviously to get ahead of one or the other Ferrari. It will be interesting how it goes for Carlos, starting on the soft tyres, it is an opportunity for us. A

"And then obviously, it will be interesting if there's anything we can do to keep Valtteri behind, which will be tricky or difficult, because he is clearly having a faster car.

"But as you have seen several times already this year, there is always a chance.

"So looking forward to an exciting race tomorrow, challenging race as well, it will be interesting how tyre management and strategy will play out. Objective is clear, to try to move forward."

shares
comments
Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Previous article

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Next article

How Vettel won the battle not to start last in US GP

How Vettel won the battle not to start last in US GP
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
How Vettel won the battle not to start last in US GP United States GP
Formula 1

How Vettel won the battle not to start last in US GP

Bottas: Ferrari, McLaren F1 drivers will be hard to pass in US GP United States GP
Formula 1

Bottas: Ferrari, McLaren F1 drivers will be hard to pass in US GP

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Trending Today

Why Netflix's creative licence is a small price for F1 to pay
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Netflix's creative licence is a small price for F1 to pay

Bottas: Ferrari, McLaren F1 drivers will be hard to pass in US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Ferrari, McLaren F1 drivers will be hard to pass in US GP

How Zak Brown’s 2011 Commodore purchase led to HSV buy-in
Supercars Supercars

How Zak Brown’s 2011 Commodore purchase led to HSV buy-in

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Quartararo seals title after Bagnaia crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Quartararo seals title after Bagnaia crash

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

Fresh push for Sydney Formula 1 race – reports
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fresh push for Sydney Formula 1 race – reports

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement Prime

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man Anthony Peacock explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it).

Formula 1
1 h
How Verstappen has become F1 champion material Prime

How Verstappen has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle Prime

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be set to be another close contest.

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021

Latest news

How Vettel won the battle not to start last in US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Vettel won the battle not to start last in US GP

Leclerc surprised Ferrari outpaced McLaren in Austin F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc surprised Ferrari outpaced McLaren in Austin F1 qualifying

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Why Netflix's creative licence is a small price for F1 to pay
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Netflix's creative licence is a small price for F1 to pay

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.