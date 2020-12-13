Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Race in
03 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains Vettel Abu Dhabi helmet tribute gesture

shares
comments

Helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari for the last race of 2020

Helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari for the last race of 2020
1/5

Photo by: Charles Leclerc

Helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari for the last race of 2020

Helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari for the last race of 2020
2/5

Photo by: Charles Leclerc

Helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari for the last race of 2020

Helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari for the last race of 2020
3/5

Photo by: Charles Leclerc

Helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari for the last race of 2020

Helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari for the last race of 2020
4/5

Photo by: Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
5/5

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

By:
Co-author: Sebastian Vettel

Charles Leclerc says he is running a special Abu Dhabi Grand Prix helmet livery dedicated to departing Ferrari Formula 1 teammate Sebastian Vettel to show respect for “a great guy”. 

Leclerc has adopted a largely white helmet colour scheme for the final race of the 2020 season, which mirrors the design Vettel has used throughout his six years at Ferrari – albeit with Monaco flag colours running over the top in place of the Germany equivalent his teammate uses.  

The words ‘Danke, Seb’ are written on top of Leclerc’s helmet, which also features images of the two drivers, who have been teammates since the start of 2019 when Leclerc joined Ferrari from Sauber, during their time as colleagues at the Maranello marque.  

Speaking after qualifying at the Yas Marina track, Leclerc explained to Motorsport.com why he had made the gesture. 

“Seb has given so much to the team, which will benefit me indirectly because I’ve got a long contract with the team,” said Leclerc. 

“And most of all, as soon as I arrived in the team, he welcomed me in the best way possible.  

“Sure, there was some competition, but as a human being he is a great guy. So, I just wanted to show him my respect that way and I know he liked it.” 

Read Also:

Vettel will start his final race for Ferrari – where he has scored 14 wins and 11 poles in what is expected to be a final race start total for the Scuderia of 118 – in P13. 

"Obviously it is not nice to start my final race with the team from 13th on the grid,” he said after qualifying at the Yas Marina track. 

“The result itself is quite bad, even if I was happy with my own performance on the lap.  

“Maybe putting together the perfect lap would have got me as high as 10th, but no better than that. 

“My plan for the race is simply to try and do my best. I guess we won’t have an easy race. 

“I think it will be special since it is the last one.  

“I want to enjoy this race and feel very close to the people in the garage, the mechanics, the engineers, everyone. It will be very emotional." 

Related video

Wolff: Bottas won’t lose 2021 Mercedes seat to Russell

Previous article

Wolff: Bottas won’t lose 2021 Mercedes seat to Russell

Next article

How the cocktail for F1's superteams became outdated

How the cocktail for F1's superteams became outdated
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc , Sebastian Vettel
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

Alonso says R25 runs showed what F1 is missing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso says R25 runs showed what F1 is missing

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Nostalgia

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

Promoted: Is Cambox Meca Mkv3 a new generation of helmet camera?
General General / News

Promoted: Is Cambox Meca Mkv3 a new generation of helmet camera?

Sakhir GP: Latest F1 technical developments from the teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Sakhir GP: Latest F1 technical developments from the teams

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s relationship blew up

Wolff: Bottas won’t lose 2021 Mercedes seat to Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Bottas won’t lose 2021 Mercedes seat to Russell

Latest news

How the cocktail for F1's superteams became outdated Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How the cocktail for F1's superteams became outdated

Leclerc explains Vettel Abu Dhabi helmet tribute gesture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains Vettel Abu Dhabi helmet tribute gesture

Wolff: Bottas won’t lose 2021 Mercedes seat to Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Bottas won’t lose 2021 Mercedes seat to Russell

McLaren announces stake sale in Racing arm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren announces stake sale in Racing arm

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso says R25 runs showed what F1 is missing

17h
2
Supercars

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

3
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

4
MotoGP

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

5
General

Promoted: Is Cambox Meca Mkv3 a new generation of helmet camera?

Latest news

How the cocktail for F1's superteams became outdated
Formula 1

How the cocktail for F1's superteams became outdated

Leclerc explains Vettel Abu Dhabi helmet tribute gesture
Formula 1

Leclerc explains Vettel Abu Dhabi helmet tribute gesture

Wolff: Bottas won’t lose 2021 Mercedes seat to Russell
Formula 1

Wolff: Bottas won’t lose 2021 Mercedes seat to Russell

McLaren announces stake sale in Racing arm
Formula 1

McLaren announces stake sale in Racing arm

Stroll "surviving" on engine miles as P3 battle heats up
Formula 1

Stroll "surviving" on engine miles as P3 battle heats up

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
18h

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief 19:42
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.