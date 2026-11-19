Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
LEGO reveals Speed Champions sets for all 2026 F1 drivers and teams
LEGO has announced the next stage of its Formula 1 partnership, producing all 2026 cars and drivers as Speed Champions builds and minifigures
Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 19, 2026, 2:22 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
LEGO Speed Champions
Photo by: Filip Cleeren
Toy giant LEGO has announced it will produce all 2026 F1 cars and 22 drivers in minifigure form, as it hosts its latest exhibition race in Las Vegas.
Off the back of its partnership first launched in 2025 and expanded this year, LEGO will introduce an entire range of F1 Speed Champions in March 2027, which means every single 2026 car and driver will be available to fans. The sets will come with customisable options for fans to mix and match their favourite driver and team combinations.
Ferrari LEGO Speed Champions set
Julia Goldin, LEGO's Chief Product & Marketing Officer, felt it was crucial for the brand to make every single driver available to fans of the series. "Formula 1 fans do not only follow teams and cars. They form incredibly strong connections with the drivers," she said.
"Bringing all 22 drivers into the LEGO minifigure world for the first time gives fans a playful new way to celebrate those personalities, rivalries and race-day moments."
The sets will be available from 1 March next year, with pre-orders opening now.
LEGO Speed Champions
Photo by: Filip Cleeren
At its Las Vegas presentation, LEGO also announced its LEGO minicar race would return following its chaotic parade lap debut in Silverstone. One car per team will take part in a one-lap race during Saturday's pre-race ceremony, with LEGO revealing the identity of the drivers throughout the event week on social media.
Read Also:
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article What the Valtteri Bottas contract renewal says about Cadillac's F1 future
Next article Lando Norris on "GTA VI": "I wasn't allowed to play it when I was younger"
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Filip Cleeren
"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
5 min
"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'
F1 Las Vegas GP: Rain ruins FP1 running
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
8 h
F1 Las Vegas GP: Rain ruins FP1 running
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Latest news
"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
5 min
"It was scary at 100km/h" - F1 drivers shocked by Las Vegas 'ice rink'
Marc Marquez nervous about expected MotoGP coronation: "I see risks everywhere"
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Portuguese GP
37 min
Marc Marquez nervous about expected MotoGP coronation: "I see risks everywhere"
George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
42 min
George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test
Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
1 h
Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP
Feature
Discover prime content
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Racing Bulls insists that keeping "immense" Lawson doesn't contradict its mandate
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Filip Cleeren
Racing Bulls insists that keeping "immense" Lawson doesn't contradict its mandate
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe