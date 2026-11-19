Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

LEGO reveals Speed Champions sets for all 2026 F1 drivers and teams

LEGO has announced the next stage of its Formula 1 partnership, producing all 2026 cars and drivers as Speed Champions builds and minifigures

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 2:22 AM

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LEGO Speed Champions

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Toy giant LEGO has announced it will produce all 2026 F1 cars and 22 drivers in minifigure form, as it hosts its latest exhibition race in Las Vegas.

Off the back of its partnership first launched in 2025 and expanded this year, LEGO will introduce an entire range of F1 Speed Champions in March 2027, which means every single 2026 car and driver will be available to fans. The sets will come with customisable options for fans to mix and match their favourite driver and team combinations.

Ferrari LEGO Speed Champions set

Julia Goldin, LEGO's Chief Product & Marketing Officer, felt it was crucial for the brand to make every single driver available to fans of the series. "Formula 1 fans do not only follow teams and cars. They form incredibly strong connections with the drivers," she said.

"Bringing all 22 drivers into the LEGO minifigure world for the first time gives fans a playful new way to celebrate those personalities, rivalries and race-day moments."

The sets will be available from 1 March next year, with pre-orders opening now.

LEGO Speed Champions

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

At its Las Vegas presentation, LEGO also announced its LEGO minicar race would return following its chaotic parade lap debut in Silverstone. One car per team will take part in a one-lap race during Saturday's pre-race ceremony, with LEGO revealing the identity of the drivers throughout the event week on social media.

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