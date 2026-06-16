Leonardo Fornaroli set for Haas F1 test at Jerez
The Italian is set for his Haas testing debut this year
Leonardo Fornaroli
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli is set for a Haas Formula 1 test at Jerez as part of a two-day Testing of Previous Cars programme, Motorsport.com understands.
The 21-year-old will tackle the Spanish circuit on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, as Fornaroli starts to seek potential opportunities to join the F1 grid in 2027.
It comes less than a week after he made his F1 session debut with McLaren in FP1 at the Barcelona Grand Prix, where the Italian finished fifth and 0.8s off pacesetter George Russell.
“I’m very happy with his attitude, speed and consistency,” said Andrea Stella of the McLaren development driver.
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
“Leonardo is definitely an asset for Formula 1 and we want him to drive. He could certainly do that for McLaren Racing in the future, but at the same time we are working together to explore every opportunity that may arise in Formula 1.”
The Jerez test will witness Fornaroli drive last year’s Haas car and the American outfit’s reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa is also expected to partake.
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