Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

The lessons F1 learned from Berger's fiery Imola crash

shares
comments
The lessons F1 learned from Berger's fiery Imola crash
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Apr 23, 2020, 10:30 AM

On this day in 1989, Formula 1 witnessed one of the most terrifying accidents of modern times as Gerhard Berger suffered a high-speed crash at Imola that resulted in his car erupting in flames thanks to the fuel tank rupturing.

Everyone feared the worst as they watched the fire engulf the car, with the speedy arrival of fire marshals within seconds of the incident a significant factor in the Austrian driver's survival.

Berger, who had been left unconscious thanks to the ferocity of the crash, escaped with second-degree burns to his hands, bruises and cracked ribs. It was another wake-up call for F1 though.

For although the carbon-fibre monocoque, first introduced by John Barnard at McLaren in 1981, had absorbed the energy (believed to be as high as 100G) in the impact, the side exposure of the fuel tank had resulted in almost a full tank of fuel catching alight.

Slider
List

The fire marshals were to save the life of Gerhard Berger, Ferrari

The fire marshals were to save the life of Gerhard Berger, Ferrari
1/3

Photo by: Sutton Images

Marshals attend Gerhard Berger's Ferrari 640 after an accident

Marshals attend Gerhard Berger's Ferrari 640 after an accident
2/3

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Marshals carry away the rear bodywork of Gerhard Berger's Ferrari 640 after a crash

Marshals carry away the rear bodywork of Gerhard Berger's Ferrari 640 after a crash
3/3

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

After the race, Ferrari's attention turned to finding out the cause of the accident, in order that it could prevent further occurrences.

It turned out to be a failure of the front wing, which had subsequently folded under the wheel and turned it into a sledge, driving straight-on into the wall.

Barnard and his design team hadn't really factored-in Berger's exuberant kerb hopping driving style, with their calculations more or less focused on the forces being transferred in a downward direction, rather than the upwards trajectory it was forced when colliding with the kerbs.

Ferrari's technical director also cited as a factor the rule maker's decision to ban flexible front wing endplates [5], with the teams still using stiff versions for their aerodynamic effect: making them more susceptible to striking the ground and incurring damage.

Ferrari 640 front wing with John Barnard corrections

Ferrari 640 front wing with John Barnard corrections

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In preparing for the next race in Monaco, Ferrari made alterations to the wing's carbon lay up to strengthen the affected area. Its rapid response wasn't enough though, as Mansell's penchant for using the front wing as a guide, clipping the Armco barriers with it, resulted in a similar failure during practice.

Another hot fix later, which resulted in metal being inserted in the wing support tube, was readied for qualifying and latterly improved upon for the subsequent races.

Berger's accident proved to be a defining moment for F1 though, as the fire – live on the world television feed - led to regulatory changes going forward, with fuel tank and chassis changes the focus of the sport's efforts.

The designs used then had been a hangover from the less safety focused decades that preceded them, when fuel tanks were still allowed to occupy the space alongside the driver. This was a significant factor in this accident and one that was to be changed in the following years.

As part of an overhaul prompted by the Berger crash, the fuel tank would need not only to be wholly enclosed within the monocoque's structure, but a new bladder construction, impervious to incursion, had to be homologated to a strict safety level too.

The FT5 bladder is a standard still in use today. It is a pliable and lightweight construction of Kevlar fibres that are tightly woven and then coated with an advanced elastomer, allowing them to be inserted through a small window in the monocoque.

Slider
List

Ferrari 640/641/642 chassis evolution

Ferrari 640/641/642 chassis evolution
1/5

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Side-by-side here we can see the differences in the 640, 641 and 642 chassis and their fuel tanks.

Ferrari 640 male mould

Ferrari 640 male mould
2/5

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The carbon-fibre monocoque of the Ferrari 640 was made from a male mould, a process that Barnard had used with his first carbon car at McLaren and adopted once again for Ferrari. The construction of the monocoque helped to soak up the massive loads the car underwent in the crash.

Ferrari 639 and 640 cockpit

Ferrari 639 and 640 cockpit
3/5

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The stillborn 639 underwent plenty of changes as the car morphed into the 640 for the ‘89 season.

Ferrari F1-89 (640) 1989 exploded view

Ferrari F1-89 (640) 1989 exploded view
4/5

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This exploded view of the 640 shows the chassis and fuel tank relative to the rest of the car.

Ferrari F1-90 (641) cutaway drawing

Ferrari F1-90 (641) cutaway drawing
5/5

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This cutaway of the 641 gives a comparison of how the chassis and fuel tank differs in design to the 640.

Related video

Next article
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

Previous article

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Giorgio Piola

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
63 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
17:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
21:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
18:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
21:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
21:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari will not accept reduced budget cap

1h
2
Formula 1

Remembering Formula 1's last aggregate race

3
Formula 1

Gallery: Martini's history in motorsport in pictures

4
Formula 1

Leclerc says Twitch streams show the "real" him

5
Formula 1

How F1's young driver record tumbled, and now can't be beaten

Latest videos

The first F1 Grand Prix Winner - The Alfa 158 01:18
Formula 1
2h

The first F1 Grand Prix Winner - The Alfa 158

Mercedes F1 W03: F-Duct 01:30
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 W03: F-Duct

Grand Prix Greats – Taxi! When F1 drivers hitch a ride 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Taxi! When F1 drivers hitch a ride

Grand Prix Greats – F1 drivers at home 04:06
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1 drivers at home

McLaren's F-Duct 01:41
Formula 1

McLaren's F-Duct

Latest news

The lessons F1 learned from Berger's fiery Imola crash
F1

The lessons F1 learned from Berger's fiery Imola crash

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission
F1

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

Ferrari will not accept reduced budget cap
F1

Ferrari will not accept reduced budget cap

Leclerc says Twitch streams show the "real" him
F1

Leclerc says Twitch streams show the "real" him

New F1 podcast: Is It Just Me?
F1

New F1 podcast: Is It Just Me?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.