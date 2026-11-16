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Lewis Hamilon reportedly house-hunting in LA amid Kim Kardashian relationship

The Ferrari driver has reportedly approached estate agents about renting or buying a property

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 3:08 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images





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Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton wants a Los Angeles base so he can spend more of the winter break with his partner Kim Kardashian and her children, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The report says the Ferrari driver approached estate agents about houses in Malibu, Pacific Palisades and the Hollywood Hills, and is weighing up whether to rent or buy. His main home is in Monaco, while Kardashian lives in Hidden Hills, a gated community north-west of central Los Angeles.

The couple have been linked since January, and Hamilton later shared photos of them together on social media. Kardashian has since become a familiar face in the paddock, watching him race in Monaco in June and in Singapore last month.

Hamilton has also spoken warmly about her children, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago, from her marriage to rapper Kanye West.

At a fan event in Austin before last month's United States Grand Prix, he said: "My girlfriend's kids, I love spending time with them.

"She’s got four, so I’m getting to play with these kids. I got them a dog this year, so little Halo is a new member of that family."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

This comes amid an up-and-down season for Hamilton. After a rocky first year with the Maranello outfit, he bounced back to his old race-winning form with the turn of the regulations. He secured his first podium with Ferrari at the Chinese Grand Prix and later celebrated his first grand prix win in red in Barcelona.

While Hamilton remains in the fight for second in the drivers' championship, power unit penalties and on-track clashes with his team-mate Charles Leclerc have marred the last few races.

With three races remaining in the season, Hamilton is fourth with 261 points, one point behind Mercedes' George Russell in third and 18 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen in second. Kimi Antonelli already secured the drivers' title at the Mexican Grand Prix.

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