Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Lewis Hamilton admits his outspoken nature has made Ferrari move more difficult
Lewis Hamilton has admitted that his outspoken approach has made it harder to integrate at Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc
Lydia Mee Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 5, 2026, 7:44 PM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has admitted that his outspoken approach has made it harder for him to fit in at Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc, explaining that "it’s not so easy having someone like me come into a team."
Hamilton, who joined the Maranello outfit at the start of the 2025 season, clashed with Leclerc on the opening lap of last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.
Leclerc attempted to overtake Hamilton, who started from pole position, but both drivers ran off the track. Hamilton dropped from first to third behind Max Verstappen as a result, and Leclerc was handed a five-second penalty.
While speaking to the media after the race in Mexico City, the Briton called for "serious talks" within the team and has now spoken about the situation again in Brazil.
"He’s been here a long time," Hamilton said when asked whether Leclerc's long-standing relationship with Ferrari had made it harder for him to settle into the team. "Eight years and had nine wins with the team. He is very much embedded within the team, and I know that it would always be a challenge.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
"I’ve always respected that, and I’ve approached the team and really worked hard to build a good relationship with Charles and bridge the gap and make sure that we’re harmonious and work hard together. Always tried to be respectful."
He explained why he believes his arrival at Ferrari was always going to make some within the team cautious.
"Naturally, it’s not so easy having someone like me come into a team, because I’m very outspoken and I push and push and push. Push for so many changes," he added. "And I’m going to be pushing for more. And as long as I’m here, that’s how it’s going to be.
"I’m here to win, and to be able to win, you have to work with everyone around you. You have to push, and I have to push. I have to be pushed also to elevate. We can all always elevate and be better, and I truly believe that this team can be fighting for the championship next year."
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