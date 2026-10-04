Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag

Kyle Larson debates purpose of stage points, call them "participation awards"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Kyle Larson debates purpose of stage points, call them "participation awards"

Marc Marquez: 'We could have used the hard tyre for qualifying!'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Marc Marquez: 'We could have used the hard tyre for qualifying!'

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia start delayed as thunderstorms hit Sepang

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia start delayed as thunderstorms hit Sepang

LIVE: F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Chaos on formation lap leads to red flag

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
LIVE: F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Chaos on formation lap leads to red flag

Josh Berry on Las Vegas practice crash: 'It's a shame to be that slow and blow a tire'

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Josh Berry on Las Vegas practice crash: 'It's a shame to be that slow and blow a tire'

MotoGP Japanese GP: Marc Marquez beats Jorge Martin in early duel to close in on points lead

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
MotoGP Japanese GP: Marc Marquez beats Jorge Martin in early duel to close in on points lead

Brandon Jones disqualified by NASCAR after Las Vegas crash

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Las Vegas II
Brandon Jones disqualified by NASCAR after Las Vegas crash
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc arrive at Sepang in matching sports saloons

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have arrived at Sepang in matching Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloces

Alex Harrington
Published:
Untitled Design (24)

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oliver Bearman, Haas, Esteban Ocon, Haas

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

Outside the Paddock

Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.

Your Ferrari drivers don't usually disappoint us with what they drive to race weekends. Whether it be a classic Ferrari supercar or a Ducati superbike, it usually leaves us fans drooling with jealousy. This weekend in Malaysia was no different as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc arrived in matching sports saloons from Alfa Romeo.

The Scuderia pair was spotted driving Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloces, Hamilton finished in Misano Blue and his team-mate's in the brand's signature Alfa Rosso red.

The Veloce is the only trim level that Malaysia sells, but that doesn't mean it's limited in other ways. It featured a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder producing 276 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. That power is transmitted to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a limited-slip differential. It's not quick by modern standards, with 0 to 100 km/h taking 5.7 seconds and top speed sat at 240 km/h.

Inside you get beautiful aluminium paddle shifters behind the steering wheel and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system - we know both the Ferrari drivers love their music.

 

The Alfa Romeo and Ferrari connection

Ferrari and Alfa Romeo aren't just neighbouring Italian brands. The two have been intertwined throughout their Italian automotive and motorsport history. Enzo Ferrari himself raced an Alfa Romeo in the 1920s before founding Scuderia Ferrari in 1929, and even then, Ferrari was racing Alfa Romeo machinery. The Scuderia supplied the drivers and the racing operation while Alfa Romeo supplied the cars.

By 1947, the Prancing Horse brand had started building its own racing cars and had moved away from Alfa Romeo chassis, and by the start of the Formula 1 world championship in 1950, it was its own racing entity. Now, it's the oldest surviving team in F1. In that first year of the championship, though, Alfa Romeo was incredibly dominant with its drivers Juan Manuel Fangio and Giuseppe Farina, with the latter winning the title.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Sepang F1 marshal steals the show during Bahrain GP delay: “Absolute icon”

Top Comments
More from
Alex Harrington

Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

Formula 1
Formula 1
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP retirement sparks Kimi Raikkonen comparison

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP retirement sparks Kimi Raikkonen comparison
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari’s Vigna on Vasseur and fake news: “There is only one reality”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Ferrari’s Vigna on Vasseur and fake news: “There is only one reality”

Lewis Hamilton labels Sepang qualifying as "best lap" of his 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Lewis Hamilton labels Sepang qualifying as "best lap" of his 2026 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur recall GP2 title and 'most impressive race ever', 20 years on

Formula 1
Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur recall GP2 title and 'most impressive race ever', 20 years on
More from
Ferrari

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Lewis Hamilton warned, Ferrari fined for Bahrain GP impeding

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Lewis Hamilton warned, Ferrari fined for Bahrain GP impeding

The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Latest news

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag

Kyle Larson debates purpose of stage points, call them "participation awards"

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Kyle Larson debates purpose of stage points, call them "participation awards"

Marc Marquez: 'We could have used the hard tyre for qualifying!'

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Marc Marquez: 'We could have used the hard tyre for qualifying!'

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia start delayed as thunderstorms hit Sepang

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia start delayed as thunderstorms hit Sepang

Feature

Discover prime content

You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ben Vinel
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

The wide world of strategy options expected in F1's Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The wide world of strategy options expected in F1's Bahrain GP in Malaysia

How drivers waiting in the wings can still make their presence count in F1

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How drivers waiting in the wings can still make their presence count in F1

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia