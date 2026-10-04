Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc arrive at Sepang in matching sports saloons
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have arrived at Sepang in matching Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloces
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oliver Bearman, Haas, Esteban Ocon, Haas
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images
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Your Ferrari drivers don't usually disappoint us with what they drive to race weekends. Whether it be a classic Ferrari supercar or a Ducati superbike, it usually leaves us fans drooling with jealousy. This weekend in Malaysia was no different as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc arrived in matching sports saloons from Alfa Romeo.
The Scuderia pair was spotted driving Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloces, Hamilton finished in Misano Blue and his team-mate's in the brand's signature Alfa Rosso red.
The Veloce is the only trim level that Malaysia sells, but that doesn't mean it's limited in other ways. It featured a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder producing 276 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. That power is transmitted to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a limited-slip differential. It's not quick by modern standards, with 0 to 100 km/h taking 5.7 seconds and top speed sat at 240 km/h.
Inside you get beautiful aluminium paddle shifters behind the steering wheel and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system - we know both the Ferrari drivers love their music.
The Alfa Romeo and Ferrari connection
Ferrari and Alfa Romeo aren't just neighbouring Italian brands. The two have been intertwined throughout their Italian automotive and motorsport history. Enzo Ferrari himself raced an Alfa Romeo in the 1920s before founding Scuderia Ferrari in 1929, and even then, Ferrari was racing Alfa Romeo machinery. The Scuderia supplied the drivers and the racing operation while Alfa Romeo supplied the cars.
By 1947, the Prancing Horse brand had started building its own racing cars and had moved away from Alfa Romeo chassis, and by the start of the Formula 1 world championship in 1950, it was its own racing entity. Now, it's the oldest surviving team in F1. In that first year of the championship, though, Alfa Romeo was incredibly dominant with its drivers Juan Manuel Fangio and Giuseppe Farina, with the latter winning the title.
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