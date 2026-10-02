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Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc test rare Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale at Fiorano

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tested Ferrari’s limited-edition 12Cilindri Manuale at Fiorano

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Untitled Design (13)

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Outside the Paddock

Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.

Ferrari Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have completed a track test of the new Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale at Fiorano.

The time on track allowed both drivers the opportunity to share their feedback on the new super GT, which is powered by a front-mid-mounted 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 830 hp.

The 12Cilindri Manuale was unveiled in July 2026 and is a limited-edition special series of the Ferrari 12Cilindri. It features Ferrari's new in-house-developed Manuale-By-Wire system, which the manufacturer states 'brings a raw physical intensity back to the heart of the V12 experience.' It gives a manual gearbox driving experience with the advantage of utilising Ferrari's dual-clutch transmission.

The car also features integrated active aerodynamics, as well as a nod to Ferrari's classic GT heritage in the form of a round aluminium gear knob and six-speed shift gate, and a clutch-by-wire pedal.

Leclerc was the first of the two drivers to get behind the wheel with his seven-time champion team-mate in the passenger seat. "You're so chill. You are the chill guy!" the Monegasque driver said to Hamilton as he put the car through its paces around the Italian circuit. "Amazing!" he added after he got out of the car.

 

The pair couldn't hold back the laughter during Hamilton's run. "Fantastico! It's very cool. Wow. It's so much fun to drive," the Briton explained afterwards.

The video, shared on the official Ferrari YouTube channel, had already reached over 200,000 views at the time of writing. 

"This has to be one of the first videos in a while where the drivers driving the new car are actually happy, especially Leclerc. Nice job Ferrari on producing a Magnificent car," one fan commented, while another added: "So cool to see the boys having fun driving that Ferrari!"

Further reactions included: "What a beautiful and amazing machine! Love the 12Cilindri Manuale. It would be so incredible to drive it around Fiorano," and "In my opinion, one of the most handsome Ferraris available."

Only 1499 Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuales will be made.

Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Friday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Performers play trumpets

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Anthony Davidson arrives in the paddock., Jacques Villeneuve arrives in the paddock.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa arrives in the paddock.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Pedro de la Rosa, Aston Martin Team Ambassador

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Fan waves Malaysian flag

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Jos Verstappen walks in the paddock.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Fred Vasseur, Ferrari, Flavio Briatore, Alpine, James Vowles, Williams

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa speaks with David Croft.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Fans and palm trees

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes; George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Formula 1
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