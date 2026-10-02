Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc test rare Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale at Fiorano
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tested Ferrari’s limited-edition 12Cilindri Manuale at Fiorano
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari
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Ferrari Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have completed a track test of the new Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale at Fiorano.
The time on track allowed both drivers the opportunity to share their feedback on the new super GT, which is powered by a front-mid-mounted 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 830 hp.
The 12Cilindri Manuale was unveiled in July 2026 and is a limited-edition special series of the Ferrari 12Cilindri. It features Ferrari's new in-house-developed Manuale-By-Wire system, which the manufacturer states 'brings a raw physical intensity back to the heart of the V12 experience.' It gives a manual gearbox driving experience with the advantage of utilising Ferrari's dual-clutch transmission.
The car also features integrated active aerodynamics, as well as a nod to Ferrari's classic GT heritage in the form of a round aluminium gear knob and six-speed shift gate, and a clutch-by-wire pedal.
Leclerc was the first of the two drivers to get behind the wheel with his seven-time champion team-mate in the passenger seat. "You're so chill. You are the chill guy!" the Monegasque driver said to Hamilton as he put the car through its paces around the Italian circuit. "Amazing!" he added after he got out of the car.
The pair couldn't hold back the laughter during Hamilton's run. "Fantastico! It's very cool. Wow. It's so much fun to drive," the Briton explained afterwards.
The video, shared on the official Ferrari YouTube channel, had already reached over 200,000 views at the time of writing.
"This has to be one of the first videos in a while where the drivers driving the new car are actually happy, especially Leclerc. Nice job Ferrari on producing a Magnificent car," one fan commented, while another added: "So cool to see the boys having fun driving that Ferrari!"
Further reactions included: "What a beautiful and amazing machine! Love the 12Cilindri Manuale. It would be so incredible to drive it around Fiorano," and "In my opinion, one of the most handsome Ferraris available."
Only 1499 Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuales will be made.
Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Friday
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
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