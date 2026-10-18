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Documentary on Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso's F1 rivalry reportedly in the works

A former Spanish F1 commentator claims the BBC is working on a documentary about Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso's infamous 2007 McLaren rivalry

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 18, 2026, 10:55 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, McLaren, Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images via Getty Images





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According to former Spanish F1 commentator Antonio Lobato, the BBC is making a documentary about Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso's chaotic 2007 season together at McLaren.

Lobato, who is now the co-director of Spanish website SoyMotor.com, discussed the supposed project on the outlet's Twitch channel earlier this week. It should be noted that the BBC is yet to confirm the documentary.

"It will definitely be told. The question is... what will be told? Because I know the BBC is preparing a documentary," he said.

Lobato was the voice of F1 coverage in Spain during Alonso's greatest seasons as he fought for two championship wins with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and during his year with McLaren in 2007.

"They invited me to take part and I turned the invitation down," he said of the documentary. "I don't want to get involved in those stories. I know what I lived through, I know what happened, perhaps from my point of view, which may also be a bit distorted, and when the documentary comes out, I'd like to watch it."

He added that other journalists who covered that season will be taking part.

"I know there are other journalist colleagues who were there that year who are going to do it, who are going to be there and will tell part of what happened. We'll see how they treat it, how it is made, and how that story is told."

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren, Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Photo by: Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

A season like no other

The 2007 season remains one of the most dramatic in the history of the championship. Alonso arrived at McLaren as the two-time reigning champion, and Hamilton made his debut alongside him hoping to hit the ground running.

Tension grew as the season continued, and eventually it boiled over as the pair ended on a level 109 points at the end of the season, one point behind Kimi Raikkonen, who won the championship. McLaren was also excluded from the constructors' championship over Spygate, and Alonso left at the end of the season to return to Renault.

Almost 20 years later, both drivers are still racing. Hamilton is third in the 2026 drivers' standings with Ferrari on 229 points. Alonso, now at Aston Martin and struggling, has seven points.

Both will be on the grid at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, which takes place from 23 to 25 October.

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