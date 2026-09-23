Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari 2026 F1 title hopes are "over", says James Hinchcliffe

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari 2026 F1 title hopes are "over", says James Hinchcliffe

What would you like to ask Emerson Fittipaldi?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
What would you like to ask Emerson Fittipaldi?

Somkiat Chantra returns to MotoGP with Honda to replace injured Joan Mir at Japanese GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Somkiat Chantra returns to MotoGP with Honda to replace injured Joan Mir at Japanese GP

WRC to trial helmet camera at season finale

WRC
WRC
WRC to trial helmet camera at season finale

Red Bull retains Isack Hadjar alongside Max Verstappen for F1 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Red Bull retains Isack Hadjar alongside Max Verstappen for F1 2027

WEC Fuji 6 Hours: Full schedule and TV times

WEC
WEC
Fuji
WEC Fuji 6 Hours: Full schedule and TV times

Alpine drops Antonio Felix da Costa, Fred Makowiecki from Fuji WEC line-up

WEC
WEC
Fuji
Alpine drops Antonio Felix da Costa, Fred Makowiecki from Fuji WEC line-up

Sam Mayer is going back to JR Motorsports in a new deal for 2027

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Sam Mayer is going back to JR Motorsports in a new deal for 2027
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari 2026 F1 title hopes are "over", says James Hinchcliffe

James Hinchcliffe believes Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s 2026 F1 championship hopes are over

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Former IndyCar Series driver and F1 TV pundit James Hinchcliffe has declared Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's 2026 Formula 1 championship hopes "over" following a costly retirement at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion suffered a brake issue at the brand-new Madring circuit. As a result, he now sits 101 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli in the standings and 20 points behind George Russell in second.

Ferrari currently sits second in the constructors' championship but is now 145 points behind Mercedes.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Hinchcliffe was asked if he thought Hamilton and the Maranello outfit were out of the championship fight.

"Yes, certainly," he said. "They'll have flashes, they'll have races. I'd love to see them win another grand prix or two before the end of the year, but you're talking about over three grands prix worth of points behind, well four for Lewis."

With the championship slipping away, Hinchcliffe suggested that it would be beneficial for Ferrari to shift its focus to its 2027 campaign.

"It's done. It's over. Now it's about working on '27," he added. "They don't have to worry about the pressure of keeping a championship fight alive. They can go to each race weekend, maybe be a little bit more experimental with set-ups, with developments they're bringing to the track in the absence of testing, right? 

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"If this was 15 years ago, 20 years ago, and you had this new set of regulations and drivers were struggling to drive them and teams were trying to catch the one team that figured it out, you'd be pounding around testing every week in between every grand prix and working on it. 

"You don't have that freedom now. Simulators can only do so much. And your only time in the race car is when it matters on race weekends, which is a tough thing to use as a time to be experimental and to really take extra risks, whether it's with driving, with set-up changes, whatever.

"When you are out of the championship fight, as is Ferrari, then you can resign yourself to almost looking at these race weekends as test weekends."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Red Bull retains Isack Hadjar alongside Max Verstappen for F1 2027

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Doriane Pin shares powerful advice to young girls hoping to reach motorsport

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Doriane Pin shares powerful advice to young girls hoping to reach motorsport

F1 confirms new Hot Wheels "Infinite Rush" car collection for 2027 release

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 confirms new Hot Wheels "Infinite Rush" car collection for 2027 release

Jamie Chadwick opens up on pressure of representing women in motorsport

WEC
WEC
Fuji
Jamie Chadwick opens up on pressure of representing women in motorsport
More from
Lewis Hamilton

What were Charles Leclerc's "other opportunities" before signing new Ferrari deal?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
What were Charles Leclerc's "other opportunities" before signing new Ferrari deal?

Why Charles Leclerc didn’t copy Lewis Hamilton’s driving style amid F1 2026 struggle

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why Charles Leclerc didn’t copy Lewis Hamilton’s driving style amid F1 2026 struggle

Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur recall GP2 title and 'most impressive race ever', 20 years on

Formula 1
Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur recall GP2 title and 'most impressive race ever', 20 years on
More from
Ferrari

Ferrari reveals special black race suit for Charles Leclerc at F1 Singapore GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Ferrari reveals special black race suit for Charles Leclerc at F1 Singapore GP

Fred Vasseur shuts down claims Ferrari split Spanish GP strategy to separate drivers

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Fred Vasseur shuts down claims Ferrari split Spanish GP strategy to separate drivers

Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?

Formula 1
Italian GP
Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari 2026 F1 title hopes are "over", says James Hinchcliffe

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari 2026 F1 title hopes are "over", says James Hinchcliffe

What would you like to ask Emerson Fittipaldi?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
What would you like to ask Emerson Fittipaldi?

Somkiat Chantra returns to MotoGP with Honda to replace injured Joan Mir at Japanese GP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Somkiat Chantra returns to MotoGP with Honda to replace injured Joan Mir at Japanese GP

WRC to trial helmet camera at season finale

WRC
WRC WRC
WRC to trial helmet camera at season finale

Feature

Discover prime content

Ten years of Baku: Can F1 2026 bring back the fear factor?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Ten years of Baku: Can F1 2026 bring back the fear factor?

Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Formula 1
By Autosport staff
Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Italy’s next F1 world champion?

What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?
View more