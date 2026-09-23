Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari 2026 F1 title hopes are "over", says James Hinchcliffe
James Hinchcliffe believes Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s 2026 F1 championship hopes are over
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Former IndyCar Series driver and F1 TV pundit James Hinchcliffe has declared Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's 2026 Formula 1 championship hopes "over" following a costly retirement at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The seven-time champion suffered a brake issue at the brand-new Madring circuit. As a result, he now sits 101 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli in the standings and 20 points behind George Russell in second.
Ferrari currently sits second in the constructors' championship but is now 145 points behind Mercedes.
Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Hinchcliffe was asked if he thought Hamilton and the Maranello outfit were out of the championship fight.
"Yes, certainly," he said. "They'll have flashes, they'll have races. I'd love to see them win another grand prix or two before the end of the year, but you're talking about over three grands prix worth of points behind, well four for Lewis."
With the championship slipping away, Hinchcliffe suggested that it would be beneficial for Ferrari to shift its focus to its 2027 campaign.
"It's done. It's over. Now it's about working on '27," he added. "They don't have to worry about the pressure of keeping a championship fight alive. They can go to each race weekend, maybe be a little bit more experimental with set-ups, with developments they're bringing to the track in the absence of testing, right?
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
"If this was 15 years ago, 20 years ago, and you had this new set of regulations and drivers were struggling to drive them and teams were trying to catch the one team that figured it out, you'd be pounding around testing every week in between every grand prix and working on it.
"You don't have that freedom now. Simulators can only do so much. And your only time in the race car is when it matters on race weekends, which is a tough thing to use as a time to be experimental and to really take extra risks, whether it's with driving, with set-up changes, whatever.
"When you are out of the championship fight, as is Ferrari, then you can resign yourself to almost looking at these race weekends as test weekends."
Share Or Save This Story
What were Charles Leclerc's "other opportunities" before signing new Ferrari deal?
Why Charles Leclerc didn’t copy Lewis Hamilton’s driving style amid F1 2026 struggle
Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur recall GP2 title and 'most impressive race ever', 20 years on
Ferrari reveals special black race suit for Charles Leclerc at F1 Singapore GP
Fred Vasseur shuts down claims Ferrari split Spanish GP strategy to separate drivers
Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?
Latest news
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari 2026 F1 title hopes are "over", says James Hinchcliffe
What would you like to ask Emerson Fittipaldi?
Somkiat Chantra returns to MotoGP with Honda to replace injured Joan Mir at Japanese GP
WRC to trial helmet camera at season finale
Ten years of Baku: Can F1 2026 bring back the fear factor?
Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?
Italy’s next F1 world champion?
What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments