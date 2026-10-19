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Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen call for Singapore F1 track changes

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have called for changes to Singapore's Marina Bay Street Circuit

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 2:51 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen want changes to the Marina Bay Street Circuit, saying a longer straight or a proper hairpin is needed to make Singapore a great racing track.

While the seven-time champion explained that he loves racing at the street circuit, he added that he and Verstappen had been discussing potential changes to the layout.

"I don’t know. I mean, I love the race here. I really do love the race," Hamilton said when he was asked about the circuit hosting a sprint race during the post-sprint press conference.

"I was just saying to Max, I think they need to change the track to maybe a longer straight somewhere in order to allow for it to be truly a great racing circuit.

"Because I think it has the potential to be a great racing circuit. It’s a great track to drive over a single lap in qualifying, but there literally just aren’t many… There’s like one place, I guess, really, that you could potentially get close enough to overtake.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"But then in other places, like [Turn] 16, the crest in the middle of the track, sparks come up because the track isn’t particularly flat. I don’t know if it’s for the rain or whatever it is, but I think there’s some adjustments that can be made to make this 100% a great circuit. But whether they’re going to do that, I don’t know."

Verstappen agreed that the Marina Bay Street Circuit would benefit from a longer straight or a "proper hairpin".

"I fully agree we need to have a longer straight or more of a proper hairpin to overtake. But even with that, also we need a bigger delta on the straight," the Red Bull driver said.

Verstappen won the sprint race in Singapore, followed by Ferrari's Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The Dutchman went on to also claim victory in the grand prix and was joined on the podium by Leclerc in second and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli in third.

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