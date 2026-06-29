Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen leave F1 fans wanting more after "beautiful" Austria battle

In the early stages of the Austrian Grand Prix, fans were treated to an exciting and tense battle between former title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Hamilton ran wide at Turn 1 on lap 8, allowing Verstappen to get within a second of the seven-time champion. By lap 11, the battle had intensified. Verstappen made a lunge down the inside of Turn 3 to take second place, but Hamilton immediately fought back around the outside of Turn 4.

The Dutchman came back fighting at Turn 6, where he attempted an outside pass but dipped onto the gravel. While Verstappen argued he had been forced off the track, the stewards confirmed that no further investigation was necessary.

There was a repeat of the battle on lap 22. Verstappen dived down the inside at Turn 3, and Hamilton attempted to take the position back at Turn 4 again, but the Red Bull driver successfully defended the position.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Fans praised the pair's battle on social media after the race. "God, I miss these two fighting race after race," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "The fight they had was the most beautiful thing I saw today. The drone shot only enhanced it."

"I was smiling throughout. We deserve another Lewis vs Max for the championship," wrote another commenter, and someone else posted: "Hamilton and Verstappen are in their own league in terms of racecraft. Absolutely fantastic to watch them."

Further reactions included: "Every time they come close on track, F1 instantly peaks for me. Two of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 battling it out... Hopefully, Ferrari can get their s*** together," and "It makes me genuinely happy to see them getting along now. It enhances their battles for me because I think they’ll both keep it clean and just be two extraordinary racers."