Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen steal show after Kimi Antonelli Monaco GP pole with viral moment

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli has secured a sensational pole position for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, but it was the world champions alongside him who stole the show in the post-qualifying press conference with some tongue-in-cheek advice for the 19-year-old.

While Antonelli currently leads the drivers' championship with a 43-point lead over his team-mate George Russell, he has had some struggles at race starts.

When asked during the press conference if Max Verstappen, who will start from second, and Lewis Hamilton, starting from third, had any advice for the Mercedes driver, both joked that he should wait after the lights go out.

Addressing his own launch issues, Antonelli said: "I mean, the start in Montreal for the first time I didn't lose, well, I still lost a place on Sunday, but for the first time I didn't lose like six or seven places.

"So it was a step forward, it's a pretty short run in Monaco into Turn 1. I just need to get a clean start, don't try to do the magic start, and then we see from there."

Asked to share some advice, four-time champion Verstappen said: "So when the lights go out, you wait one second, and then that's my advice," before Hamilton added: "Yeah, two seconds."

Fans complimented the trio on social media. "Big brothers energy," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "I love the energy, pure racer vibes only."

"I love how hilarious this trio is. Their synergy is great," someone else posted.

"This trio is great vibes, we are really lucky to see generational talents from three different generations compete at the front at the same time," another comment read, while someone else posted: "Kimi’s fun uncles."

Further comments included: "Lmao they’ve been so funny lately, this has the same vibe as Lewis copying Max’s thumbs up about McLaren starting on inters in Canada," and "Max and Lewis together like this is really entertaining. The double thumbs up and now this, I hope we get more."