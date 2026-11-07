Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen warn of difficult F1 Brazilian GP comebacks
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen expect overtaking to be more difficult at the Brazilian Grand Prix
Lydia Mee Isa Fernandes
Published: Nov 7, 2026, 10:06 PM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
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Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both expect overtaking to be much harder at Interlagos than in previous seasons, as they prepare to start Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix from the back of the grid.
Both drivers have taken new power unit parts in Brazil, exceeding their allocation for the season. As a result, Hamilton and Verstappen will start from 20th and 21st on the grid, respectively, with only Cadillac's Sergio Perez behind them in 22nd.
Interlagos has long been a track where overtaking has been relatively easy. Both Verstappen and Hamilton have won at the track from well down the order before: Hamilton from 10th in 2021 and Verstappen from 17th in 2024. But with DRS gone under the 2026 regulations and the new overtake mode, both believe this may no longer be the case.
"It's going to be a bit harder to overtake," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1 after the rain-soaked qualifying session.
"The overtake mode doesn't really do a lot around here. Everyone is draining their battery from the last corner to Turn 1. Everyone has their wings open.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
"So the effect is going to be less than normal. And that will make it a bit harder to overtake once you get to the cars that are similar lap time. The first few cars is not a problem, but then the other ones will be a bit harder."
Hamilton added while speaking to the media: "I think [it will be] harder. Because back then we had, obviously, a very long straight. And if you got close, you had the DRS and maybe a car wouldn't have it.
"Because now everyone is just opening up their wings, I think overtaking will be very, very, very hard. I'm not sure you're going to see the same sort of races that you've seen in the past. But maybe the wet conditions will change that."
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