Lewis Hamilton backed for Ferrari F1 championship push by Emerson Fittipaldi

Two-time Formula 1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi says he is thrilled by Lewis Hamilton's resurgence at Ferrari, sharing that he hopes the British driver can mount a serious championship challenge in the second half of the season.

Hamilton is currently in his second year with the Maranello outfit. While his initial season with the team prompted some to question whether he could continue competing at a high level against team-mate Charles Leclerc, Fittipaldi believes the seven-time champion has silenced his doubters this year.

His first season with Ferrari proved challenging as he adapted to the team, but after the first half of the 2026 season, Hamilton sits second in the drivers' championship.

"I was so happy to see Lewis and Ferrari going fast," Fittipaldi told F1.com. "I remember last year… it happened to me in IndyCar, and in F1, when you get older people start saying, 'Well, he cannot drive', and everybody last year criticised Lewis.

"'He cannot beat Leclerc, he’s too old'. Now he’s going strong. For the sport it’s good, for the fans it’s good. Seeing Ferrari winning again, and Lewis winning again, is fantastic.

Emerson Fittipaldi Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"One thing that nobody talks about a lot is the new car. It’s smaller, with less downforce, and to me it makes it harder to drive fast. It brings out more talent.

"That’s one of the reasons why Lewis improved, because of his car control, his feeling for the car – he’s an extremely talented driver. He’s working in his second year with Ferrari, he knows the engineers, and he knows the system."

Looking ahead to the remainder of the 2026 campaign, Fittipaldi is eager to see Hamilton take the fight for the drivers' crown down to the wire.

"I really hope Lewis challenges for the championship," the Brazilian added. "It’d be extremely good to see Lewis and Ferrari running stronger, to dice with Mercedes. I hope so. I have a lot of respect for Fred Vasseur.

"When I owned the A1 Team Brazil [in A1 Grand Prix], Fred [and his ART Grand Prix outfit] ran our team and did a great job. He’s a good guy, a top guy. I think now he knows the Italians well! So, it should be good, the second part."