Lewis Hamilton backed for Ferrari resurgence as James Hinchcliffe spots major change
James Hinchcliffe believes Lewis Hamilton has rediscovered his form in 2026, with Ferrari’s new car and regulations helping him return to his best
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images
James Hinchcliffe defiantly stated during the F1 Nation podcast that 'Lewis Hamilton is back,' arguing that 'this is everything that all the Ferrari fans were hoping for at the start of 2025.'
Hamilton suffered a difficult first season with Ferrari after he joined the Maranello outfit at the start of 2025. As he took time to adapt to the new team, he managed to secure only one sprint race win in China, while his best result in a grand prix last year was fourth.
Now, the Briton has put the torrid year and ground effect era behind him and has come back after a personal reset over the winter break. Even from the outside, fans are seeing a return of the old seven-time champion, as he seems much more optimistic for the year ahead.
Hamilton currently sits fourth in the drivers' standings with 33 points and he secured his first podium finish for Ferrari at the Chinese Grand Prix.
"You go all the way back to '22, and he never liked that car," Hinchcliffe said. "He just never liked those regs, something about the driving style, and we all know how he likes to approach a corner, and how that inherently was never going to work in that type of car, all these things.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Lars Baron / Getty Images
"So the hope was always that with this new rule set, it was going to be a bit more of a traditional car and a bit more suited to his driving style and I think we're seeing that.
"Add in the fact that Ferrari's done their homework. They've shown up with a strong power unit, with a strong chassis, and he's now going toe-to-toe with Charles Leclerc, who is a guy that everyone has touted for the last five years as world champion material. And who systematically trounced him last year. Now they're neck and neck.
"So, I think Lewis is back. I think this is everything that all the Ferrari fans were hoping for at the start of '25. And it could be the start of something great."
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