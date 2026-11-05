Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Lewis Hamilton backs claims Charles Leclerc races him harder than F1 rivals

One week on from his Mexico Formula 1 clash with team-mate Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton maintains further talks are needed to avoid hurting Ferrari

Filip Cleeren

Edited: Nov 5, 2026, 6:54 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton maintains Ferrari needs further talks to iron out its rules of engagement, backing claims Charles Leclerc races him harder than drivers from rival teams.

Hamilton and Leclerc came to blows on lap one of last weekend's race in Mexico with both drivers going off the track at Turn 4, which eventually handed Max Verstappen a golden opportunity to snatch away the win and costing Ferrari a possible 1-2 victory, instead the duo finishing second and fourth.

Hamilton was incensed by how hard Leclerc raced on the opening lap, only for the Monegasque to permanently stay ahead as he cut the track at Turn 4. Leclerc only received a five-second penalty for gaining a lasting advantage, with mitigation bringing that punishment down from 10 seconds.

Their Mexico fight further fed suggestions that Leclerc appears to race his teammate harder than anyone else, having come after a Singapore Grand Prix in which Leclerc backed off at the start despite being fully on the inside of polesitter Max Verstappen. Leclerc did race the Dutchman hard at the subsequent US Grand Prix in Austin, however, overtaking the Red Bull man around the outside of COTA's Esses.

When asked if the idea of Leclerc racing him harder than other drivers is something Hamilton has also noticed, the seven-time world champion replied: "Yes. I see what you see. In Singapore, he was fully on the inside into Turn 1, he had won the lead, and he backed off. It was definitely different.

"But I mean, if you look at the team-mates, it was the same with Sebastian [Vettel]. It was the same with Carlos [Sainz].

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

As emotions ran high, Hamilton demanded talks to clarify the team's rules of engagement and warned of "big problems" for the squad. Motorsport.com understands team principal Fred Vasseur has spoken briefly to both drivers, albeit separately, after feeling the events of Mexico showed a lack of respect towards the team's 2000 people staff.

But with Vasseur having travelled back to Europe in between races and Leclerc spending time with his family following the birth of his daughter, Hamilton says further talks are still needed.



"Naturally I was frustrated, and I'm still frustrated," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he views the events of Mexico in a different light now they have had time to cool off. "So, conversations need to be had. We will have those when the time permits.

"We had an opportunity to win for the team. The team has done such an amazing job in bringing upgrades this year and I think they've done an incredible job. We've scored more points than any other team in the last three or four races. We could have easily had a one two, so we definitely have to work towards making sure that doesn't happen again."

Hamilton drew criticism, too, for openly lobbying for his team-mate to get a bigger penalty than the five seconds he was held at his pitstop, as cutting the track handed Leclerc a much bigger advantage than that on a circuit where overtaking proved extremely difficult.



But the 41-year-old said he "will not be silenced". "I don't really care how everyone feels about what I've said. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and I say how I feel in the moment," he said.

"I did see something that someone was saying that the things that I'm saying are calculated, and I just want to combat that with the fact that when you're in the race, your heartrate is like 170. You're driving 200 miles an hour. You don't have time to be calculated in what you're saying and thinking about what the media are going to write about, you don't think about that.

"Of course, there's some times you say things and maybe you might regret it afterwards, but I don't, and I'm never going to apologise for being authentic and real. I'm not gonna be silenced. I've never ever been silenced. I have not been asked to not say anything [by the team], and that's just the way it is."

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Colton Herta backs Mexico IndyCar race following Pato O’Ward promoter callout

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Filip Cleeren





How raw talent Rafa Camara feels ahead of 'very surprising' F1 home debut in Brazil



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



1 h



How raw talent Rafa Camara feels ahead of 'very surprising' F1 home debut in Brazil





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment





Colton Herta to run Cadillac FP1 in Brazil as FIA superlicence quest continues



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Colton Herta to run Cadillac FP1 in Brazil as FIA superlicence quest continues

More from

Lewis Hamilton





How Mercedes can win F1’s world constructors’ title at Brazil GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



9 h



How Mercedes can win F1’s world constructors’ title at Brazil GP





The 'difference' between Kimi Antonelli's F1 title and Lewis Hamilton's according to Toto Wolff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



The 'difference' between Kimi Antonelli's F1 title and Lewis Hamilton's according to Toto Wolff





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

More from

Ferrari





Why Oliver Bearman is yet to be announced as a Haas driver for F1 2027



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Why Oliver Bearman is yet to be announced as a Haas driver for F1 2027





Charles Leclerc blames Mexico GP clash on track layout - Fred Vasseur disagrees



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Charles Leclerc blames Mexico GP clash on track layout - Fred Vasseur disagrees





How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP

Latest news





Lewis Hamilton backs claims Charles Leclerc races him harder than F1 rivals



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



3 min



Lewis Hamilton backs claims Charles Leclerc races him harder than F1 rivals





Colton Herta backs Mexico IndyCar race following Pato O’Ward promoter callout



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 13 min



Colton Herta backs Mexico IndyCar race following Pato O’Ward promoter callout





How Kyle Larson can lose the NASCAR Cup championship at Homestead



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



44 min



How Kyle Larson can lose the NASCAR Cup championship at Homestead





Signatech exploring options to remain in Hypercar after Alpine/Geely deal falls through



WEC



WEC WEC



Monza



48 min



Signatech exploring options to remain in Hypercar after Alpine/Geely deal falls through

Feature

Discover prime content





A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Filip Cleeren



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s





How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe