Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Lewis Hamilton backs V8 return, hits out at 2026 engines “dying” on straights
Lewis Hamilton backs F1's proposed V8 engine return while ripping 2026 power units for dying halfway down straights
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 19, 2026, 10:50 PM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Lewis Hamilton has raced through every season of Formula 1's V6 turbo-hybrid era, and he is not shy about what the latest rules are getting wrong. Speaking on Las Vegas Grand Prix media day, the seven-time world champion welcomed the FIA's push to bring back V8 engines - while taking a blunt jab at how the current 2026 power units fade down the straights.
V8 talk took over the Nevada paddock after FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem posted an Instagram teaser on Tuesday featuring V8 audio and the caption, "You spoke, we listened. V8s coming soon." Official FIA channels briefly published and deleted graphics referencing an agreement in principle for 2030, following a meeting between the governing body, Formula One Management, and engine manufacturers.
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Asked in Las Vegas how he felt about a potential V8 comeback in 2030 or 2031, Hamilton pointed straight to the acoustic drop-off since F1 retired its naturally aspirated 2.4-litre V8s after 2013.
"It depends on how they design it, regulation-wise, and going back to the good sound, because that's, I think, been lacking since we've been in the V6 era," Hamilton said. "Yeah, bring back the small exhaust and get that sound back, but you could have that, and as long as we don't have the engine dying halfway down the straight, then I think that'd be better."
Fixing the 2026 power drop-off
Hamilton's complaint about engines cutting out mid-straight targets the biggest pain point of the 2026 regulations. With the current 1.6-litre V6 hybrids leaning heavily on a 350kW MGU-K, drivers frequently hit energy-deployment limits and lose electrical punch well before braking zones - an issue that will be magnified on Las Vegas's 1.9-kilometre Strip straight.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Even if V8s return, they will not mirror the naturally aspirated engines Hamilton raced when he debuted in 2007 and won his first title in 2008. The framework under discussion features a 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 running on sustainable fuels, paired with a much smaller 100kW hybrid motor to cut costs and trim power unit weight.
Nothing is finalised yet. Manufacturers - Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull Ford, Honda, Audi, and Cadillac - are set to reconvene in Las Vegas on Friday and again in Qatar to align on a unified proposal before presenting it to the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Shanghai on 10 December. With the current engine cycle scheduled through 2030, launching V8s in 2030 rather than 2031 would require cutting the existing rules short by a year.
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