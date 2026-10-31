Formula 1 Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton buoyed by historic first Ferrari F1 pole: "I still love what I do"
Lewis Hamilton became Formula 1's fifth-oldest polesitter by taking his maiden Ferrari pole the Mexico City Grand Prix
Filip Cleeren
Edited: Oct 31, 2026, 10:39 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
On the site of two of his seven world championship celebrations, Lewis Hamilton added yet another chapter to his illustrious Formula 1 career and his fond Mexico memory bank, one that was long overdue.
Hamilton broke Ferrari's pole drought by earning the Scuderia its first pole of 2026, and in the process also secured his first one in red, his first pole since the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix. In the process he became the fifth-oldest polesitter to do so at 41 years and 297 days, now perched in between Mario Andretti and Nigel Mansell on the all-time list.
After Mercedes' George Russell had taken provisional pole away from Charles Leclerc with his final run at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Hamilton responded with a marginally faster first sector to take pole away from his former team-mate by a minuscule 0.009s.
"Oh man, I'm lost for words. It feels special to be in Mexico and get my first pole with Ferrari, and number 105. I like that number," Hamilton said.
Read Also:
Hamilton's pole came after losing valuable track time in Friday practice with a power unit issue, limiting him to 13 laps in FP2. But despite that hiccup the Briton had actually been delighted with how his Ferrari behaved itself on the high-altitude, low-grip surface, with only minimal setup changes made overnight.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
"It's been a really, really tough, challenging weekend," he said.
"Obviously, in FP1. We had a [aerodynamic] rake running, and we obviously then had the engine issue we had yesterday, which meant that we were just on the back foot. I didn't get to do a long run, but we've done a really good job with the setup over the weekend."
When told he was F1's oldest polesitter since Andretti, which prompted comments on his longevity, Hamilton responded: "Oh man, when there's a will, there's a way. It's all in the mind. I do all those different things that you can do to try and keep yourself young and fit.
"But I love what I do, and that love is not gone. I wake up every day thinking about it. I dream about it, and I've got this amazing support around the world that these guys keep me going, so I hope they're happy with that today, and I hope that I can deliver for them tomorrow."
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article 2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix starting grid
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Filip Cleeren
F1 Mexico GP: Lewis Hamilton beats George Russell and Charles Leclerc to pole
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
20 min
F1 Mexico GP: Lewis Hamilton beats George Russell and Charles Leclerc to pole
F1 Mexico GP: Lando Norris tops final practice by 0.001s from Kimi Antonelli
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
3 h
F1 Mexico GP: Lando Norris tops final practice by 0.001s from Kimi Antonelli
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Formula 1
United States GP
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton "praying" for Ferrari power unit after Mexico FP2 failure
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
11 h
Lewis Hamilton "praying" for Ferrari power unit after Mexico FP2 failure
Lewis Hamilton on why he is “built differently” to stay in F1 for the “foreseeable future”
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton on why he is “built differently” to stay in F1 for the “foreseeable future”
'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown
Formula 1
Singapore GP
'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown
More from
Ferrari
Ferrari downplays expectations for F1 Mexico GP despite blistering Friday
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
8 h
Ferrari downplays expectations for F1 Mexico GP despite blistering Friday
Red Bull finds ‘disconnect’ in RB22 in F1 Mexico GP practice
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
10 h
Red Bull finds ‘disconnect’ in RB22 in F1 Mexico GP practice
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP
Formula 1
United States GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP
Latest news
Lewis Hamilton buoyed by historic first Ferrari F1 pole: "I still love what I do"
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
3 min
Lewis Hamilton buoyed by historic first Ferrari F1 pole: "I still love what I do"
2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix starting grid
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
8 min
2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix starting grid
F1 Mexico GP: Lewis Hamilton beats George Russell and Charles Leclerc to pole
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
20 min
F1 Mexico GP: Lewis Hamilton beats George Russell and Charles Leclerc to pole
LIVE: F1 Mexico GP updates - Lewis Hamilton takes pole from George Russell
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
2 h
LIVE: F1 Mexico GP updates - Lewis Hamilton takes pole from George Russell
Feature
Discover prime content
Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Stuart Codling
Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP
What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?
Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull
Formula 1
By Ronald Vording
Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe