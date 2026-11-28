Formula 1 Qatar GP

Lewis Hamilton casts doubt on F1 Qatar GP overtaking potential: "Line of cars"

The Ferrari driver, who starts ninth, does not expect much overtaking at Losail

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 9:00 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images





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Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton expects the Qatar Grand Prix to be "a line of cars", saying the Losail International Circuit is "not really the most exciting track when it comes to racing".

Mercedes driver George Russell secured pole position and will be joined on the front row by his team-mate Kimi Antonelli. McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will start from third and fourth on the grid and Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and Max Verstappen will line up fifth and sixth.

Hamilton will start Sunday's race from ninth on the grid after another difficult qualifying session for the Maranello outfit. Team-mate Charles Leclerc starts seventh.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 whether he could have some fun and make some moves in the race, Hamilton was not optimistic.

"This is not really a track where you can do a lot. It's not really the most exciting track when it comes to racing," the Briton said.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

"I mean, if you look at the past years, there's been hardly any overtaking, and we used to have DRS, and even with the DRS, it wasn't a lot. Most likely you'll just see a line of cars. And also the cars ahead of us have got massive power."

Tyres could shake things up. Pirelli has set a maximum stint of 27 laps per set for the 57-lap race, meaning at least two pitstops for every driver.

Despite his doubts, Hamilton insisted he would not give up on making progress.

"But where there's a will, there's a way, so I'll give it everything I can to try and move forwards," he said.

Hamilton goes into the penultimate race of the season third in the drivers' standings on 267 points, three ahead of Russell and Lando Norris, with Max Verstappen second on 304.

Ferrari is second in the constructors' championship, 77 points clear of Red Bull.

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