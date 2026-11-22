Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton: ‘Charles Leclerc’s frame of mind cost us a lot of points today’

Hamilton refrained from hitting out at his team-mate but his frustration still transpired following yet another incident in Las Vegas

Ben Vinel Cihangir Perperik

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 11:26 AM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton subtly implied Charles Leclerc’s “frame of mind” was to blame for their collision in Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Leclerc were sixth and seventh on lap 37 of the Nevadan race, only some two seconds adrift of race leader Max Verstappen, when the Monegasque dived down the inside in Turn 7. His front wheels were nearly alongside the Briton’s, but he seemingly saw the door closing and backed out; as a result, his front axle was next to Hamilton’s sidepod at the apex and he ended up clipping his team-mate’s rear-left wheel, sending the sister car into a spin.

This netted Leclerc a 10-second penalty, while Hamilton lost four positions and about eight seconds. As a consequence, they ended up respectively 10th and seventh under the chequered flag, missing out on a likely top five and a potential podium finish.

This was just one of many incidents involving the Ferrari drivers this season, including their prominent clash on lap one of the Mexican Grand Prix, as they were running 1-2 and lost victory to Max Verstappen – which had prompted Hamilton to demand “serious talks”.

Talks did occur, but three weeks on, the situation persists.

Asked what was next following the Las Vegas incident – before he got a chance to discuss the issue with his team-mate – Hamilton elusively responded: “I don't know, but that's not something I want to get into. These are questions for Ferrari.”

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

However, pressed on what went through his mind when the collision occurred, in the context of their previous clashes, Hamilton subtly steered the blame towards his team-mate.

“I've been there many times. I think just in that point, I knew I was quicker. I've just come back from a 10-second penalty,” the Ferrari driver pointed out, having recovered from 14th to eighth in four laps, before he overtook Leclerc and they both passed Pierre Gasly.

“I'm literally only thinking about beating McLaren, we have to beat McLaren to stop us battling behind. Every time we battle, we just lose ground. Let's just work together and stay in the tow, let's keep pushing and catch those guys up ahead.

“We weren't in the same frame of mind, I guess. Ultimately, it cost us a lot of points today.”

Interestingly, 1996 world champion Damon Hill recently suggested Ferrari should make Hamilton its number-one driver for 2027.

“Make Lewis #1 Ferrari driver. Sort it out. Make it clear. Ends all debate. Lewis will deliver for Ferrari. If they back him 100%,” Hill tweeted on 6 November.

When Hamilton was consequently asked if Ferrari should do so and whether he would request that status himself, he replied without a second’s hesitation: “I've never asked to be number one, I genuinely haven't ever asked.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

“There was a point in the season where I was 40-odd points ahead. At that point, the fight was with me and Kimi [Antonelli], I was the closest one to him. I was second for a long time in the year,” he added, having held the runner-up spot after the Monaco and Barcelona races in June, as well as the Belgian and Hungarian rounds in July.

“At that point, we needed backing to make sure we beat Kimi. There were a few instances in the season where, with the support, I think we could have beat Kimi.

“That's not… What I've asked for is we shouldn't have to come together. That should just never happen. I've said everything I can on it, and the question should be for Ferrari.”

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