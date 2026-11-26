Formula 1 Qatar GP
Lewis Hamilton confirms "positive" talks with Charles Leclerc after Las Vegas clash
The Ferrari driver says he and Charles Leclerc have sat down together following their collision in Las Vegas
Lydia Mee Stuart Codling
Published: Nov 26, 2026, 6:42 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
Motorsport Red Zone
For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari's talks since the Las Vegas Grand Prix have been "positive", and believes he and his team-mate Charles Leclerc can move forward together after their latest clash.
Leclerc spun Hamilton around while the team-mates fought over sixth place in Las Vegas, three weeks after another clash at the Mexican Grand Prix. Leclerc was given a 10-second penalty and finished 10th, while Hamilton recovered to seventh.
Team principal Fred Vasseur called the incident "a lack of respect for the team", and said Ferrari's message after Mexico had been clear.
Speaking to the media in Qatar, Hamilton would not go into detail about what had been said since, but made it clear the discussions had gone well.
"Everything stays internal. But good discussions," he said. "Positive, yeah. It's been positive. Charles and I sat here earlier on and had a good discussion as well."
Asked whether the pair could now move forward in harmony, Hamilton was clear.
"I do. I do. We're going to figure it out. You know, we're team-mates at the end of the day, and we do always learn from these experiences, while maybe it doesn't necessarily look like it," he said.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
"But there will be learnings that we take from this difficult period, and I still believe in everything we're building and working towards in the background."
Hamilton said he and Leclerc had already been through every race "corner by corner", but admitted no plan could cover every situation on track.
"You can never cover everything, because every scenario is different," he said.
"There's always going to be something new that you maybe haven't foreseen. But also you have to use your instinct, and at the core of it, always have to have the team."
He believes the difficult moments will make Ferrari stronger in the long run.
"These are definitely very, very challenging times for Fred and Charles and I. But these are the moments that you really learn and grow closer together, through conversation and communicating and having those sit-downs," Hamilton said.
The Briton also expects to stay in touch with Leclerc over the winter, when the pair are "out of competition" and Leclerc is settling into life as a new father.
"I have no doubts that next year we'll come back working hard together and in a better place. We'll hopefully put better processes in place so that we can really elevate the team," he said.
Ferrari goes into the final two races second in the constructors' championship, 77 points ahead of Red Bull.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell reportedly snap up "Pride and Prejudice" mansion
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Lydia Mee
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton on latest Charles Leclerc flashpoint: "We're free to race"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Qatar GP
1 h
Lewis Hamilton on latest Charles Leclerc flashpoint: "We're free to race"
Charles Leclerc urges "solution" after several clashes with Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1
Formula 1
Qatar GP
2 h
Charles Leclerc urges "solution" after several clashes with Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
More from
Ferrari
Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP
Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari’s top-speed deficit was “brutal” at F1 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari’s top-speed deficit was “brutal” at F1 Las Vegas GP
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Formula 1
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Latest news
Ford reveals name for 2027 WEC LMDh challenger
WEC
WEC WEC 52 min
Ford reveals name for 2027 WEC LMDh challenger
Hyundai calls on Thierry Neuville, Adrien Fourmaux and Kris Meeke for latest Rally2 test
WRC
WRC WRC 1 h
Hyundai calls on Thierry Neuville, Adrien Fourmaux and Kris Meeke for latest Rally2 test
Jorge Martin: "My relationship with Aprilia has been difficult, but it's made me a better person and rider"
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP
1 h
Jorge Martin: "My relationship with Aprilia has been difficult, but it's made me a better person and rider"
Lewis Hamilton on latest Charles Leclerc flashpoint: "We're free to race"
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
1 h
Lewis Hamilton on latest Charles Leclerc flashpoint: "We're free to race"
Feature
Discover prime content
This is a golden opportunity for F1 and the FIA to nail its 2030 rules
Formula 1
Qatar GP
By Filip Cleeren
This is a golden opportunity for F1 and the FIA to nail its 2030 rules
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s
F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Stuart Codling
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe