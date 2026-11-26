Formula 1 Qatar GP

Lewis Hamilton confirms "positive" talks with Charles Leclerc after Las Vegas clash

The Ferrari driver says he and Charles Leclerc have sat down together following their collision in Las Vegas

Lydia Mee Stuart Codling

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 6:42 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari's talks since the Las Vegas Grand Prix have been "positive", and believes he and his team-mate Charles Leclerc can move forward together after their latest clash.

Leclerc spun Hamilton around while the team-mates fought over sixth place in Las Vegas, three weeks after another clash at the Mexican Grand Prix. Leclerc was given a 10-second penalty and finished 10th, while Hamilton recovered to seventh.

Team principal Fred Vasseur called the incident "a lack of respect for the team", and said Ferrari's message after Mexico had been clear.

Speaking to the media in Qatar, Hamilton would not go into detail about what had been said since, but made it clear the discussions had gone well.

"Everything stays internal. But good discussions," he said. "Positive, yeah. It's been positive. Charles and I sat here earlier on and had a good discussion as well."

Asked whether the pair could now move forward in harmony, Hamilton was clear.

"I do. I do. We're going to figure it out. You know, we're team-mates at the end of the day, and we do always learn from these experiences, while maybe it doesn't necessarily look like it," he said.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

"But there will be learnings that we take from this difficult period, and I still believe in everything we're building and working towards in the background."

Hamilton said he and Leclerc had already been through every race "corner by corner", but admitted no plan could cover every situation on track.

"You can never cover everything, because every scenario is different," he said.

"There's always going to be something new that you maybe haven't foreseen. But also you have to use your instinct, and at the core of it, always have to have the team."

He believes the difficult moments will make Ferrari stronger in the long run.

"These are definitely very, very challenging times for Fred and Charles and I. But these are the moments that you really learn and grow closer together, through conversation and communicating and having those sit-downs," Hamilton said.

The Briton also expects to stay in touch with Leclerc over the winter, when the pair are "out of competition" and Leclerc is settling into life as a new father.

"I have no doubts that next year we'll come back working hard together and in a better place. We'll hopefully put better processes in place so that we can really elevate the team," he said.

Ferrari goes into the final two races second in the constructors' championship, 77 points ahead of Red Bull.

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