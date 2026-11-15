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Lewis Hamilton criticises ex-F1 drivers for "talking smack" about young stars
The Ferrari driver said he was proud of the young talent emerging across Formula 1
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 15, 2026, 10:11 PM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
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Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has criticised former drivers for "talking smack" about the young stars of the series, saying he has always been determined not to become "that type of driver".
The Briton was asked at Interlagos whether Kimi Antonelli's title success had made him reflect on his own career. Mercedes signed Antonelli after Hamilton decided to move to Ferrari in 2025. In only his second season, the Italian driver became F1's youngest world champion.
"I'm just really proud to see new people coming through, young drivers. I see a lot of these ex-Formula 1 drivers, older Formula 1 drivers, racing drivers just talking smack about young people all the time," Hamilton said.
He added that even though those drivers had been through something similar themselves, they showed "no empathy", and said: "I always wanted to make sure that I would not be that type of driver."
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images
The Ferrari driver, who is 41 and made his 400th grand prix start in Sao Paulo, said he was impressed by young drivers right through the field.
"They're all showing up every single week with all the pressures that they have. Of course, we're very privileged as racing drivers, but there are massive challenges to arrive and keep your head up and keep failing and getting back up," he said.
"This is the pinnacle of motorsport. It is the hardest platform to do well in. It's so easy to make mistakes," he said, adding that he respected the way each of them kept "getting up and picking up and just continuing to push".
Antonelli is one of several young drivers to have impressed this season. As well as winning nine grands prix on his way to the title, he has 16 podiums, while Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, 22, has taken three podium finishes in his second season.
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