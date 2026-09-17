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Lewis Hamilton denies claims he is pushing Ferrari to replace key staff

Italian media reported that the seven-time world champion was pushing for Ferrari to replace some of its on-track personnel

Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has shut down claims from Italian media that he had been pushing Ferrari to replace a number of key on-track personnel.

Corriere della Sera did not identify which specific members the Ferrari driver allegedly wanted replacing, but noted that Hamilton had voiced frustrations over the executions of recent races.

At the Dutch Grand Prix in August, for example, Hamilton stated his frustrations over team radio that Ferrari was letting him sit behind team-mate Charles Leclerc for too long in his hunt for a podium.

Then at Monza, the seven-time world champion was not pleased with how Leclerc collided into him on the opening lap, stating it was up to team boss Fred Vasseur to manage the situation.

Corriere della Sera even claimed that Hamilton’s relationship with Vasseur, who he also won the GP2 title with in 2006, had strained - but all of this has since been denied by the Briton.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Hamilton stated on social media: “I’ve seen some of the stories that have gone out and I want to clear it up here.

“I’ve never asked for anyone on my team to be replaced. Everyone I work with works hard every day and their dedication is what moves us forward.

“I always try to empower and lift people to be the best versions of themselves or at least see the best in themselves.

“I may not always achieve that but it’s my intention and what I’m here to do. We all work together and that will continue.”

But it wouldn’t have been the first time Hamilton made changes to his support network this year, having made tweaks heading into 2026 to bounce back from a disappointing 2025.

Last season, he endured an underwhelming debut campaign with Ferrari, failing to score a podium en route to sixth in the championship and 86 points behind fifth-placed Leclerc.

So, Hamilton opted for a different race engineer, with Carlo Santi and Cedric Grosjean replacing Riccardo Adami, while also making other tweaks that has led to a much-improved 2026.

Barcelona in June saw him nail a three-stop strategy to take his maiden win for Ferrari and after 14 rounds with the team. He is also now third in the standings, but 101 points behind Mercedes’ runaway leader Kimi Antonelli.

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