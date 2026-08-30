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Lewis Hamilton 'didn't help himself' with Ferrari radio messages, says Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner believes Lewis Hamilton did himself no favours with his critical Ferrari team radio messages during the Dutch Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner says Lewis Hamilton 'didn't help himself' with his frustrated team radio messages during the Dutch Grand Prix. 

The seven-time champion fumed on team radio, urging the Maranello outfit to allow him to pass team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was on a different strategy. When the team eventually called Leclerc into the pits, Hamilton claimed they had wasted too much time.

He later sarcastically asked if he was being used as a "guinea pig" when he was kept out on old hard tyres.

"Obviously, it was not as well organised as the silver people. They were well organised," Steiner said during an appearance on The Red Flags Podcast, comparing Mercedes and Ferrari.

"They had the discussion before and obviously that discussion was not as heated as that one after for Ferrari because when you go into the drivers before the race and tell them what is what."

He added: "I think that one was not done in the detail Mercedes stated, and that caused what happened."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

While Steiner argued Ferrari could have prepared its drivers better for potential team order situations, he added that Hamilton should not have been so critical on the team radio.

"I don't think Lewis helped himself being so critical because when you're sitting on the pitwall and you hear that, it's like, 'Oh this guy's actually trying to vouch too much for himself. He doesn't see the team anymore here.'

"You could say, 'Hey, would it not be better if he lets me pass, I'm faster,' instead of saying, 'Oh you made me lose time here.'"

Hamilton later addressed the team radio messages on social media. "I’ve listened back to some of my radio and TV comments. In the heat of the moment, frustration can come out, especially when you care as deeply as I do," he posted on Instagram.

"But that wasn’t the best version of me. I take responsibility for that, and I’ll be better. That passion comes from believing in this team, the people in it, and what we’re building together. The direction is clear. The belief is there. And the fight is absolutely still on."

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