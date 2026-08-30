Lewis Hamilton 'didn't help himself' with Ferrari radio messages, says Guenther Steiner
Guenther Steiner believes Lewis Hamilton did himself no favours with his critical Ferrari team radio messages during the Dutch Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner says Lewis Hamilton 'didn't help himself' with his frustrated team radio messages during the Dutch Grand Prix.
The seven-time champion fumed on team radio, urging the Maranello outfit to allow him to pass team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was on a different strategy. When the team eventually called Leclerc into the pits, Hamilton claimed they had wasted too much time.
He later sarcastically asked if he was being used as a "guinea pig" when he was kept out on old hard tyres.
"Obviously, it was not as well organised as the silver people. They were well organised," Steiner said during an appearance on The Red Flags Podcast, comparing Mercedes and Ferrari.
"They had the discussion before and obviously that discussion was not as heated as that one after for Ferrari because when you go into the drivers before the race and tell them what is what."
He added: "I think that one was not done in the detail Mercedes stated, and that caused what happened."
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
While Steiner argued Ferrari could have prepared its drivers better for potential team order situations, he added that Hamilton should not have been so critical on the team radio.
"I don't think Lewis helped himself being so critical because when you're sitting on the pitwall and you hear that, it's like, 'Oh this guy's actually trying to vouch too much for himself. He doesn't see the team anymore here.'
"You could say, 'Hey, would it not be better if he lets me pass, I'm faster,' instead of saying, 'Oh you made me lose time here.'"
Hamilton later addressed the team radio messages on social media. "I’ve listened back to some of my radio and TV comments. In the heat of the moment, frustration can come out, especially when you care as deeply as I do," he posted on Instagram.
"But that wasn’t the best version of me. I take responsibility for that, and I’ll be better. That passion comes from believing in this team, the people in it, and what we’re building together. The direction is clear. The belief is there. And the fight is absolutely still on."
Share Or Save This Story
"How can you allow this?" – Toto Wolff shares Niki Lauda story behind Lewis Hamilton's iconic F1 pole
Ferrari urged to back Lewis Hamilton as Guenther Steiner issues team order warning
Would Lewis Hamilton's attempted one-stop have worked at the Dutch GP?
Why WEC can’t simply replace BoP with a Formula 1-style cost cap
Ferrari to deliver upgraded F1 engine at Italian GP
Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton
Latest news
Ralf Schumacher requires surgery after jet ski crash
Live: MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix as it happens
Lewis Hamilton 'didn't help himself' with Ferrari radio messages, says Guenther Steiner
Bradley Cooper transforms Monaco for 1962 grand prix "Ocean's Eleven" prequel shoot
The tech battles of F1 2026 so far… and what comes next
Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”
Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation
How a grateful Yuki Tsunoda found F1 closure as Dutch GP super-sub
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments