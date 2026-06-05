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Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton surprised Formula 1 fans with a metallic pink sparkly helmet at the Monaco Grand Prix before topping FP2 for Ferrari

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton took to the streets of Monte Carlo for FP1 sporting a brand-new, metallic pink sparkly helmet, prompting a mixed response from Formula 1 fans. 

Since his blockbuster move to Ferrari in 2025, the seven-time champion has largely stuck to variations of his familiar neon yellow design, with hints of the Maranello outfit's historic red. However, for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, the British driver has opted for a glittered design.

The lid features a vibrant magenta base layered with heavy metallic glitter flakes that catch the sun. 

Fans have been quick to deliver their verdict on the design, which came as a surprise to many as Hamilton didn't reveal it on social media ahead of time.

"I always wondered what he'd do for special helmets since purple doesn't really go with the Ferrari red. Pink works great however," one impressed fan wrote on Reddit, while another added: "I love this so much!!!! More pink!!!!!!"

"Not bad, better than the yellow helmet, but I liked the white shiny one the best. I believe it was Vegas," someone else posted.

"Sparkly bubblegum isn't really my jam, but I'm glad people are digging it," another comment read, and someone else wrote: "I mean it’s nice but I wouldn’t get that excited about it."

 

Further reactions included: "Not feeling it tbh," and "Idk man the pink just doesn't go with the red. Still looks cool."

Hamilton is currently fourth in the drivers' standings with 72 points. He secured his first podium finish as a Ferrari driver with third place at the Chinese Grand Prix and went on to celebrate his best finish with the Scuderia with second place at the Canadian Grand Prix. 

The 41-year-old has continued with the momentum of his podium in Montreal with a positive first day in Monte Carlo. After putting in the second-fastest time during FP1, he went on to secure the top spot in FP2.

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