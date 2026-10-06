Lewis Hamilton expands fashion empire with Plus44 Singapore launch

Lewis Hamilton has spent almost two decades building a reputation as one of the best drivers Formula 1 has ever seen. But outside of motorsport, he aims to build an empire to his name in film, charity and fashion, and as the F1 circus heads to Singapore, a Plus44 pop-up seeks to do exactly that.

Plus44 if Hamilton's lifestyle label, offering hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, tracksuits and other forms of clothing. And to celebrate being in Singapore and the country's arts scene, the outlet will feature Singapore artist Jahan Loh's spaceman character, which will feature on race-week merchandise. In fact, the brand has released a region-specific capsule around this partnership, which it has named Plus44 Marina Spaceport.

This is the first time the brand has made an appearance anywhere in Southeast Asia and will sit beside the lights of the Singapore Grand Prix.

What's in the Marina Spaceport Collection?

You can find the pop-up at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands across from Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. It opened on 5 October and will be available until 11 October. Inside, shoppers will find the usual clothing you can find on the brand's website, including the celestial-camo tracksuit that will carry Loh's signature art.

If you miss the short time the pop-up is open, you can still buy exclusively through plus44.world. But if you are in Singapore perchance, you'll want to at least take a look.

Almave, Hamilton's non-alcoholic brand, will also be making an appearance via the same Marina Bay Sands partnership. A twelve-month retail run will stretch from October this year to September next year. During the race week, a zero-proof cocktail called "The Lewis" will be served from 8 October to 15 at Bread Street Kitchen and Yardbird Southern Table & Bar as part of what's being called The Almave Circuit.

"I'm excited to join forces with Marina Bay Sands to introduce Plus44 and Almave to Team LH and audiences throughout Southeast Asia," Hamilton said. "Singapore is a city that I always love returning to, and I'm grateful for the support from Marina Bay Sands in providing an incredible platform to bring these brands to life through memorable experiences."