Formula 1 Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton gives "F1" sequel progress update, teases "TV shows, documentaries and movies"

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is already working with Jerry Bruckheimer and the "F1" film team on the sequel’s first script

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton at the World Premiere of F1 The Movie

Lewis Hamilton at the World Premiere of F1 The Movie

Photo by: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that he is working on the F1 movie sequel.

The seven-time champion not only made a cameo appearance in the Brad Pitt-led film but also served as executive producer on the blockbuster. Since its release in June 2025, the film has exceeded $630million at the global box office and has been a regular in the 2026 awards season.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed that a sequel was in the works, and now Hamilton has added to this. 

"We are already working on the first script," the Ferrari driver told the media in Australia. "We had our first meeting maybe mid-to-late the second part of the end of the year. Me, Jerry and Joe [Kosinski] talking about different ideas, different directions that we could go with the script.

"And then with Ehren [Kruger], we've had plenty of meetings on it. So it's really exciting. I'm super excited. Now I've been through it, and it was already very intense the first time going. Now I'm used to it. So I know what to expect.

"I know what we could do better. And it's been amazing to see how big an impact it's had, how many people have loved the movie. I'm still getting texts from people who are still only just watching the movie and how it's opened their eyes up to what this sport is about.

"And sent them down a rabbit hole trying to understand it more. The second one is important. Sequels often aren't always great. And we've got a great team, got a great cast, great writer. So I'm not concerned about that, but we're going to take our time and make sure we get it just the way it needs to be."

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, acting in an upcoming Formula One-based movie

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, acting in an upcoming Formula One-based movie

Photo by: Getty Images

When asked if he might get more screen time in the sequel, Hamilton added: "I don't really have a lot of desire to be on camera, and I've had loads of opportunities to be in movies. I really liked the idea of being in the background. It was an amazing experience, and it's so much more enjoyable, I think, than actually being on camera.

"I know a lot of actors whom I really admire. The craft is such a hard business to be in, and to take on these characters is such a challenge. I don't know if that's really something I'll be particularly great at.

"But yeah, I've had a couple of really cool experiences doing Cars 2 and getting to do voiceovers, which was fun. But I'm planning on producing lots of different TV shows, documentaries and movies. I have a lot in the pipeline. So I'll probably be focused on that rather than actually being on camera."

The film follows nomadic driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) as he returns to Formula 1 with the struggling APXGP team, owned by his former team-mate Rubén Cervantes (Javier Bardem). Hayes joins rookie driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) in the quest to secure a grand prix victory in the last nine races of the season to prevent the team from being sold.

