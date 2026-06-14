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Lewis Hamilton Ferrari win sparks Charles Leclerc warning from Jacques Villeneuve

Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari win in Barcelona has strengthened his title bid, with Jacques Villeneuve warning it could also create tension with Charles Leclerc

Lydia Mee
Published:
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

1997 Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has argued that Lewis Hamilton's first win with Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix has not only firmly put the seven-time champion into the title picture, but could also lead to internal tension with his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

After starting the race in Barcelona from second on the grid, Hamilton and Ferrari pulled off a three-stop strategy to take the win. Pole-sitter George Russell finished second and McLaren's Lando Norris completed the all-British podium in third.

"Well, he is because we can see that things can go wrong, the pace is there, so it doesn't take much," Villeneuve told Sky Sports F1 when asked if Hamilton is well and truly in the 2026 title fight. "And we don't know how the other two drivers would be under pressure from a Lewis Hamilton. How will they react?"

In addition to Hamilton's threat to the rest of the grid, the Canadian argued that his recent form could cause internal issues at the Maranello outfit, especially given the contract extension signed by his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Jacques Villeneuve, former racing driver, walks in the paddock.

Jacques Villeneuve, former racing driver, walks in the paddock.

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

"Internally at Ferrari, they just re-signed Leclerc two races ago for what, the best contract ever? Lifetime contract," Villeneuve continued. "But who's actually getting the points? Who's going to the front? Lewis. So that will create a little bit of issues internally as well."

Leclerc was forced to retire from the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on lap 64 with power steering issues. 

Hamilton currently sits second in the drivers' championship, 41 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli and nine points ahead of George Russell in third. Leclerc, who crashed out of his home race in Monaco and in qualifying for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, sits fourth in the championship.

The F1 paddock now heads to Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix from 26-28 June.

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