Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari’s top-speed deficit was “brutal” at F1 Las Vegas GP

Hamilton was shocked by the SF-26’s lack of velocity on straights at the Nevadan street circuit

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 2:03 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton says the SF-26’s top-speed deficit was exposed as even more “brutal” than he expected on Las Vegas’ long straights.

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were both eliminated in Q2 and finished the race down in seventh and 10th, with their potential squandered by a 10-second penalty for each – including one inflicted on Leclerc for colliding with his team-mate, which didn’t help matters.

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Ferrari’s actual pace was better than in qualifying – they stayed within five seconds of the race leader for most of the race – but Hamilton felt their lack of straightline speed was costly as ‘yo-yo’ racing returned to F1.

“We knew that we have a pace deficit on the straights, but we weren't expecting it to be so brutal here with these long straights,” the Briton commented.

“It was important always to make sure you're behind the car, and trying to move forwards you always have to make sure you're in a tow. Otherwise, you're just a sitting duck to people around.

“The Mercedes and the Red Bull, their power on a straight line is impressive. Really impressive.

“My engine was on the limit, there was nothing else coming out. I was pressing the button as hard as I could to make moves.”

Hamilton’s top speed in the race was 316.7km/h, interestingly 13.4km/h down on pacesetting Leclerc’s 330.1km/h, while the top Mercedes and Red Bull were on 320.6km/h and 314.3km/h respectively.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

“I've fought as hard as I can and given everything I could to get those points today. We were just constantly hit with challenges. I just kept my head down,” the Ferrari driver added, before reacting to his penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

“Ten seconds was insane and very, very harsh,” he reckoned. “I was avoiding colliding with the McLaren. They could have just told me to give the place back. Ten seconds to stop and go is nuts.

“But I came back and I got back into the fight and I could see Max up ahead.” That’s how decent Ferrari’s pace was, but team principal Fred Vasseur was struggling to see any positives after his drivers collided yet again.

“I don't want to say that the pace was good or whatever, because for me today it’s anecdotic,” the Frenchman sternly commented. “For sure, when we came back and we overtook McLaren and so, I had a positive feeling. But honestly, it's not the topic on my desk.”

Additional reporting by Cihangir Perperik and Ronald Vording

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