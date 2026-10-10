Lewis Hamilton celebrates breakthrough in push for African Grand Prix

Formula 1 is officially heading back to the African continent for the first time since 1993, but the exact location has caught the global motorsport community completely off guard. Bypassing the historic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa, Formula 1 is actively finalizing a massive deal to bring a race to Rwanda by the 2030 season.

For Scuderia Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, the announcement represents a massive personal victory. The seven-time world champion has spent years aggressively lobbying Formula 1 executives behind the scenes to secure a race on the continent.

"The most important continent"

Hamilton has never been shy about his ultimate goal for the Formula 1 calendar, previously stating he would delay his eventual retirement until the sport officially locked in an African return.

The veteran driver reiterated exactly why the new race is a fundamental necessity for the world championship.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"I've always said that we need to have a grand prix in Africa," Hamilton stated. "It is, for me, the most important continent, to be honest, and the most beautiful continent."

While South Africa initially seemed like the most logical turnkey solution, Hamilton previously revealed that he had been holding private discussions with Rwandan officials, praising their intense dedication and long-term vision to secure a spot on the modern calendar.

South Africa concedes the bid

While the Rwandan bid is a massive step forward for the sport, the news was a crushing blow for South African motorsport fans who fully expected the Kyalami circuit to host the continent's highly anticipated F1 return.

South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie publicly conceded the bidding war this week, officially confirming the timeline for the Rwandan Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

“We are happy for Rwanda's 2030 F1," McKenzie stated. "They have worked on it longer than SA and deserve it".

However, the South African government refuses to completely throw in the towel. McKenzie quickly pointed out that a continent of 55 countries deserves more than a single event, aggressively promising local fans that South Africa will still secure a race—potentially even before the 2030 Rwandan launch date.