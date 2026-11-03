Formula 1 Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton goes viral after emotional moment with Peter Bonnington in Mexico
Formula 1 fans have praised Lewis Hamilton for his heartfelt congratulations to former race engineer Peter Bonnington
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 3, 2026, 12:02 AM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
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Formula 1 fans have praised seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton after footage of him congratulating his former Mercedes race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington at the Mexican Grand Prix went viral.
Hamilton worked with Bonnington throughout his time at the Brackley outfit, where he secured six of his seven championships. After the 41-year-old left Mercedes to move to Ferrari in 2025, Bonnington started working with Hamilton's successor, Kimi Antonelli.
The Italian driver secured his maiden championship title at the Mexican Grand Prix in only his second season in F1. Hamilton was captured hugging Bonnington as he congratulated him on the achievement.
"The pictures from this weekend have been class. The podium trio was fantastic," one fan commented on Reddit, referring to the Mexican Grand Prix podium. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Hamilton, who started from pole position, and Antonelli finished second and third, respectively.
"Lewis is just a very classy dude. It's obvious he's still very upset about the incident, but he's putting that aside to celebrate his friends who deserve the celebration," someone else posted.
"Hamilton still feels more like a Merc driver honestly, just in a different suit," another fan wrote, while someone else commented: "Bono must have felt bittersweet today. Happy for Antonelli but part of him did want it to be Hamilton's 8th, didn't he..."
Further comments included: "Bono has also been a big winner this season. Imagine being the engineer for perhaps the greatest F1 driver of all time, then having to go back to being the engineer for a rookie. It really turned out really well for him in the end. And I think this partnership was really what Kimi needed to pull this off. Being so young and new to the scene, I think having a seasoned head behind the scenes supporting you really makes a world of difference."
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