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Lewis Hamilton goes viral with Fernando Alonso verdict as fans hail "legend"

Lewis Hamilton has earned praise from fans after backing Fernando Alonso’s talent following the Aston Martin driver’s contract extension through at least 2027

Lydia Mee
Published:
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Motorsport Red Zone

For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has drawn widespread praise across social media for his comments about Fernando Alonso's contract extension with Aston Martin.

Ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, held in Malaysia, the Spaniard signed a contract extension with the Silverstone outfit that will keep him with the team until at least the end of 2027.

Naturally, the two-time champion's commitment became a popular topic of conversation in the Sepang International Circuit paddock, with many of the drivers reacting to the news.

Alonso's contract extension will see him racing in F1 at the age of 46. "There's a lot of drivers at the front who can't compete with Fernando, in pure talent. He's just not able to show that at the moment," Hamilton told the media in Sepang.

The Ferrari driver's comments have since gone viral on social media. "Game recognises game," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "I like it when they occasionally say nice things about each other."

"Heartwarming to see the youngins getting along," another joked, and someone else posted: "Ferwis is alive and kicking. Last year grandpa defended unc when he was struggling in red. Now unc is defending grandpa."

 

Other comments on an Autosport Instagram post include: "Lewis proving why he is a legend..." and "I hope Aston can right the ship for Fernando so he can fight for points again."

Alonso made his F1 debut at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix and has made 440 grands prix starts. Over his career so far, he has secured championship titles in 2005 and 2006, as well as 32 grand prix wins, 106 podium finishes and 22 pole positions. He has driven for Minardi, Renault, McLaren, Ferrari, Alpine and now Aston Martin.

The Silverstone outfit has been battling with car and power unit issues in 2026. As a result, it sits 10th in the constructors' championship with three points.

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