Formula 1 United States GP

Lewis Hamilton grandstand returns to Las Vegas GP with expanded access for fans

Lewis Hamilton's dedicated grandstand will return for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 4:40 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

72945935 (3)

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images



Motorsport Red Zone

For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.

Lewis Hamilton's own grandstand is returning for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the package offering exclusive merchandise and wider access to the event's fan zones.

Lewis Hamilton Grandstand tickets include an assigned seat in the West Harmon Zone, all-inclusive beer, access to live entertainment and driver interviews at the Heineken Stage, viewing of all on-track sessions including Formula 1 and F1 Academy, access to fan activations in the West Harmon Zone, Koval Zone and East Harmon Zone, and access to the F1 Academy paddock.

The tickets are available as single-day passes or a three-day package that also includes a limited-edition Hamilton merchandise item.

Single-day tickets start from $99, and the three-day package starts at $983.

The Las Vegas street circuit joined the calendar in 2023. Hamilton finished seventh in the first year, second in 2024 and eighth in 2025.

 

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled for 19-21 November, kicks off the final triple-header of the season. Assuming the final two races go ahead as planned, Vegas will be followed by the Qatar Grand Prix before the season concludes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The event in the famous Nevada city signed a 10-year contract extension to remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2037 earlier this year.

"We are thrilled that Formula 1 will continue racing in Las Vegas for many years ​to come," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement at the time of the announcement.

"Since its debut in ​2023, the event has been extraordinary, rapidly establishing itself as ⁠a premier destination for great racing, ⁠world-class entertainment, global business leaders, A-list celebrities and influencers.

"We always believed that Las Vegas would become a cornerstone ‌of our presence in the United States, and this extension, together with the success of recent years, reinforces our long-term commitment to this important market."

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :

Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Fernando Alonso auctions off rare hot lap experience for charity

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"

Formula 1

Formula 1

Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity

Formula 1

Formula 1

Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

Formula 1

Formula 1

Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Lewis Hamilton



Oscar Piastri on his Singapore puncture: “Ironically, it probably helped”

Formula 1

Formula 1

Singapore GP

Oscar Piastri on his Singapore puncture: “Ironically, it probably helped”



'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown

Formula 1

Singapore GP

'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown



Why Ferrari caved in to Lewis Hamilton’s failed Singapore F1 gamble

Formula 1

Formula 1

Singapore GP

Why Ferrari caved in to Lewis Hamilton’s failed Singapore F1 gamble

More from

Ferrari



Ferrari promotes F2 racer to F1 reserve driver role

Formula 1

Formula 1

Singapore GP

Ferrari promotes F2 racer to F1 reserve driver role



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense

Formula 1

Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



The six drivers doing double duty in Portimao GTWCE and Barcelona WEC this weekend

WEC

WEC

Barcelona

The six drivers doing double duty in Portimao GTWCE and Barcelona WEC this weekend

Latest news



McLaren to use final 2026 developments to test 2027 F1 car concepts

Formula 1

F1 Formula 1 29 min

McLaren to use final 2026 developments to test 2027 F1 car concepts



Toyota answers critics who doubted it could win in WEC’s competitive Hypercar era

WEC

WEC WEC

Barcelona

1 h

Toyota answers critics who doubted it could win in WEC’s competitive Hypercar era



Honda ADUO engine upgrade pegged driveability back near Spec 1 level

Formula 1

F1 Formula 1

United States GP

2 h

Honda ADUO engine upgrade pegged driveability back near Spec 1 level



Why Alex Marquez hasn't been able to replicate his 2025 MotoGP form

MotoGP

MGP MotoGP 3 h

Why Alex Marquez hasn't been able to replicate his 2025 MotoGP form

Feature

Discover prime content



How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1

Formula 1

By Pat Symonds

How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1



Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027

Formula 1

Singapore GP

By Jake Boxall-Legge

Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense

Formula 1

By Kevin Turner

Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin

Formula 1

Singapore GP

By Ronald Vording

Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe