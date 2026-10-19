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Lewis Hamilton grandstand returns to Las Vegas GP with expanded access for fans
Lewis Hamilton's dedicated grandstand will return for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 4:40 PM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
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Lewis Hamilton's own grandstand is returning for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the package offering exclusive merchandise and wider access to the event's fan zones.
Lewis Hamilton Grandstand tickets include an assigned seat in the West Harmon Zone, all-inclusive beer, access to live entertainment and driver interviews at the Heineken Stage, viewing of all on-track sessions including Formula 1 and F1 Academy, access to fan activations in the West Harmon Zone, Koval Zone and East Harmon Zone, and access to the F1 Academy paddock.
The tickets are available as single-day passes or a three-day package that also includes a limited-edition Hamilton merchandise item.
Single-day tickets start from $99, and the three-day package starts at $983.
The Las Vegas street circuit joined the calendar in 2023. Hamilton finished seventh in the first year, second in 2024 and eighth in 2025.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled for 19-21 November, kicks off the final triple-header of the season. Assuming the final two races go ahead as planned, Vegas will be followed by the Qatar Grand Prix before the season concludes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The event in the famous Nevada city signed a 10-year contract extension to remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2037 earlier this year.
"We are thrilled that Formula 1 will continue racing in Las Vegas for many years to come," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement at the time of the announcement.
"Since its debut in 2023, the event has been extraordinary, rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for great racing, world-class entertainment, global business leaders, A-list celebrities and influencers.
"We always believed that Las Vegas would become a cornerstone of our presence in the United States, and this extension, together with the success of recent years, reinforces our long-term commitment to this important market."
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