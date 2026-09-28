Lewis Hamilton honours Roscoe with touching tribute one year after his death
Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to his late dog Roscoe on the first anniversary of his death
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari with Roscoe
Photo by: Ferrari
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has shared a touching tribute to his late dog Roscoe on the first anniversary of the English Bulldog's passing.
Hamilton has taken to social media to honour the memory of his famous bulldog, Roscoe, exactly one year after his passing. The much-loved bulldog died on 28 September 2025, having been placed into a coma after being treated for pneumonia.
"It’s been one year since Roscoe’s passing," the Ferrari driver posted, alongside a series of photos and videos of Roscoe. "Being without my best friend has been hard, and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish he was with me.
"I think of him and Coco every day, and as sad as I am to not have them, I’m so grateful for the time I shared with them and to have had them in my life.
"They’ve been there for some of the happiest times of my life. Today, I’m looking through these photos and videos, laughing and smiling so big, remembering those moments.
"So many of you have been through this and reached out with love and support. It means so much to me, knowing how much Roscoe was loved. Rest’s in peace buddy’s, love you always."
Roscoe was often seen alongside Hamilton in the F1 paddock before the travel became too much for him. In 2013, former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone granted the bulldog his own official paddock pass. Frequently seen in team motorhomes and across F1 media platforms, he became a popular addition to the paddock and a favourite among fans.
Hamilton opened up about the "overwhelming" support he received from fans at the time of Roscoe's passing. "It's been amazing to see the support from so many people around the world, and overwhelming just to see how much Roscoe touched people and meant to people," Hamilton said ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.
"The kind messages that I've received have been really uplifting, so I'm really grateful for that. Anyone out there that knows what it's like to lose a pet, you know how painful it is. I read somewhere that grief is the last act of love, and I'm definitely feeling that."
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