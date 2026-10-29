Formula 1 Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton: “I’m built differently” as he eyes F1 career into 2030s

The Ferrari driver says age is no barrier to racing at the new African Grand Prix, insisting his reactions are “faster than some of the youngest people here”.

Alex Harrington

Edited: Oct 29, 2026, 10:53 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Brett Farmer / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Red Zone



For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton insists he is “built differently” as he discusses the idea of extending his career long enough to race at the new African Grand Prix.

F1 recently announced a 10-year deal with Rwanda to host a race at a new circuit near Kigali, with the event expected to join the calendar in the early 2030s. Upon hearing the news, he was asked his thoughts on the contract after he had long campaigned for a return to the continent.

He joked that he would have to extend his career to race there, but how serious is he?

"Firstly, you've never had anyone like me here in the last 10 years. So I feel that I'm built differently," he said. "Of course, there are challenges up ahead that I can't foresee that come with age. But along this way, along this journey, there have been so many preconceived ideas about the fact that your reaction time drops off.

"Did you see my reaction in the last race? My reaction's faster than some of the youngest people here. So there are lots of tools that you can utilise to continue to keep yourself and mind sharp. I guess as long as you're willing to sacrifice everything, which I continue to if I am right now. I can't say in four years whether I want to continue to do what I'm doing, but I love what I'm doing still now.

"I'm still all in and I will be for the foreseeable future. Whether or not I can compete at 44 with a 20-year-old, who knows? But at 41 I can compete with a 20-year-old. So time will tell whether I'm here in the 30s. We'll see.

"But I never want to overstay my welcome in the sense of still not having the performance. I don't want to be walking - driving around with that really dropped off. My reactions dropped off, my drive's dropped off, and my pace has dropped off, which everyone assumed last year. But I've proved everyone wrong with that and I will continue to try to do so."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Brett Farmer / LAT Images via Getty Images

Hamilton is third in the drivers’ standings, just one point behind George Russell in the fight for second. But the Briton said that battle is not a priority.

“I’m not going to say it doesn’t mean anything, but it’s not something I focus on. I think winning the championship is the only thing anybody must really care about.”

Instead, Hamilton wants to secure second in the constructors’ championship for his team, which finished fourth last year, and will use the final five races to prepare for 2027.

“I’m really using these five races as a test bench for next year’s car. Spending time speaking with our head of aerodynamics, talking about vehicle dynamics, where we can improve this car, how we can keep the goodness of the chassis, for example, which has been great this year.”

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Max Verstappen discusses toll of F1 calendar after two drivers fall ill

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Alex Harrington





Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"





Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era





Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear



Formula 1



Formula 1



Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

More from

Lewis Hamilton





The mistakes that cost Lewis Hamilton a podium at F1’s US GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



The mistakes that cost Lewis Hamilton a podium at F1’s US GP





Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium





'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown



Formula 1



Singapore GP



'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown

More from

Ferrari





Charles Leclerc reacts to Ferrari fear: 'We know what line not to cross'



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Charles Leclerc reacts to Ferrari fear: 'We know what line not to cross'





Why Ferrari failed to deliver on its hype in F1's United States GP qualifying



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Why Ferrari failed to deliver on its hype in F1's United States GP qualifying





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP



Formula 1



United States GP



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP

Latest news





Max Verstappen jokes about Daniel Ricciardo's Le Mans ambition: "He's a smart man picking me!"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



30 min



Max Verstappen jokes about Daniel Ricciardo's Le Mans ambition: "He's a smart man picking me!"





Alex Albon dismisses Fernando Alonso criticism: 'F1 has no more pay drivers'



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



46 min



Alex Albon dismisses Fernando Alonso criticism: 'F1 has no more pay drivers'





How to watch NASCAR at Martinsville: Schedule, start time, entry list, TV



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



1 h



How to watch NASCAR at Martinsville: Schedule, start time, entry list, TV





George Russell on F1 title loss: 'This year won't break me'



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



2 h



George Russell on F1 title loss: 'This year won't break me'

Feature

Discover prime content





The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027





A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP





How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying



Formula 1



United States GP



By Stuart Codling



How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe