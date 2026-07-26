Lewis Hamilton issues apology following Hungarian GP qualifying "attitude"
Lewis Hamilton apologised for his post-qualifying attitude after a three-place grid penalty dropped him from second to fifth for the Hungarian GP
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton has issued an apology for his attitude following a frustrating qualifying session for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Speaking during the drivers' parade ahead of the race at the Hungaroring, the seven-time champion reflected on the mixed emotions of a tricky Saturday. Hamilton had initially secured a second-place start for the Hungarian Grand Prix, narrowly missing out on pole position to McLaren's Lando Norris.
But the 41-year-old's excitement was quickly dashed when he was handed a three-place grid penalty. The punishment was the result of Hamilton inadvertently impeding McLaren's Oscar Piastri at Turn 1 during Q3. A delayed radio warning from his Ferrari team left Hamilton unaware of the approaching Australian on a push lap.
Ferrari team chief Fred Vasseur subsequently took responsibility for the miscommunication.
Naturally, Hamilton was visibly frustrated after qualifying, but he has since apologised for his reaction to the penalty.
"It’s very hot today, so it’s going to be a massive challenge. But it’s a new day with new opportunities," Hamilton said during the drivers' parade ahead of his fifth-place start. "I hope [I can fight for the win]. It’s very difficult to overtake here, so strategy is going to be difficult.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
"Yesterday was difficult. Forgive me for my attitude after qualifying, because I’d done such a great session, and then got the call [that Piastri was behind me] right at the last minute.
"To then know I was going to get a penalty was tough to swallow, but it is what it is. You move forward, and I’ll give it absolutely everything I can for the team today."
Hamilton was not the only driver to be hit with a grid penalty. Current championship leader Kimi Antonelli was given a three-place grid penalty for not slowing down enough under a yellow flag. He will now start from seventh.
Lando Norris will start from pole position, with Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc beside him in second. Piastri, Max Verstappen and Hamilton will round out the top five on the starting grid.
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