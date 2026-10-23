Formula 1 United States GP

Lewis Hamilton: Kimi Antonelli “deserves to be the champion”

Hamilton heaps praise on Antonelli, his successor at Mercedes, as the youngster nears a maiden F1 title

Ben Vinel

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 3:19 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton says Kimi Antonelli has been “massively impressive” and “deserves to be the champion”, with the Formula 1 world title within reach of the Mercedes driver in Austin.

Going into the United States Grand Prix, Antonelli enjoys a 102-point lead on team-mate George Russell, with Hamilton 111 points adrift, meaning the sophomore can be crowned as early as this weekend if he wins and the Britons struggle.

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Hamilton’s move to Ferrari for the 2025 season paved the way for Antonelli’s graduation to F1, albeit ahead of schedule, after a stellar karting and junior single-seater career for the Mercedes junior. Antonelli was the first driver in nearly two decades to make his world championship debut in a top team.

Asked how he felt about his successor sitting on the cusp of the title, Hamilton said: “I mean, when I was there, I knew who was going to be replacing me. Kimi was around the team, following us a lot, particularly in the last year that I was there.

“And I think it was the right decision to create an opportunity for a young and up-and-coming driver. Kimi had shown his abilities in the lower categories and his enthusiasm, his charm and his good approach to everything. He was always fitting really well into the environment.

“In his first year, it's tough for anybody going into a seat like that, into a team like that, and getting up and running with all the expectations on your shoulders, the things you have, the commitment you have, all those sorts of things. But he's really taken it in his stride. It's been really great to see his performances this year. It's massively impressive, and he deserves to be the champion.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

The rookie’s maiden campaign, at just 18 years of age, indeed was tricky – he was error-prone and lacked pace relative to Russell – but he has delivered so far in 2026, clinching six pole positions and eight victories in 17 rounds, including a resounding home triumph from 19th on the grid in Monza. Nobody else has won more than three grands prix, not even his team-mate.

Even more impressively, Antonelli has finished on the podium at all but three rounds – Barcelona and Silverstone, where he suffered from a battery failure and a broken wheel shield respectively, and Baku, where he admittedly ‘drove like his grandmother’.

So, when asked if he had any advice for the likely 2026 title winner, the seven-time world champion joked: “Slow down.

“No, I don't know. He doesn't need any advice. He's shown this year – and also last year, but particularly this year – his talent and his ability, his calmness and his approach. He's done an amazing job this year, and I'm so proud of him. I'm so proud of the way he's carried himself, how he interacts with the drivers and even with you guys [the media]. It's great to see him and the team excel. If it's not my team, I'd always want to see my old team do well.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

Has there been anything in the Italian’s performance that has surprised Hamilton? “I don't think so,” he responded.

“I already knew the support structure they would bring around him. Bono [race engineer Peter Bonnington] is amazing at really putting his arm around you and supporting you, as are Shov [trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin] and Simon [Cole, chief engineer] and everyone in the team.

“Toto is exceptional at what he does and the environment he creates and the people he puts around him. I also had a similar sort of experience when I got to Mercedes, and the same at McLaren.

“I know that was a question people were asking, whether or not I would be able to deliver, especially alongside a double world champion. And I see similarities between how my first year and first couple of years went and how Kimi has approached this year.

“But it's not something just one individual randomly does. You also have to have those pieces of the puzzle around you, supporting you. I was very lucky to have that at McLaren, and it's great that he has it there.”

Still, no matter how nurturing their environment is, the driver must perform out on track. “I guess you never know how anyone's going to do under pressure until you see them," Hamilton added.

“I could assume that he was going to be fine with the weight you have on you when you have to do all these appearances and all these things pulled left, right and centre. But he's taken it in his stride, and he's a relatively old soul in that young body, I would say.”

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