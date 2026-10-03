Lewis Hamilton labels Sepang qualifying as "best lap" of his 2026 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton reckons he produced the “best lap” of his 2026 Formula 1 season to take a front row start alongside Max Verstappen at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

The Ferrari driver set a 1m35.428s at Sepang and that put him 0.298s off polesitter Verstappen, whose Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar completed the top three on Saturday.

It certainly came as a surprise to Hamilton, as he hasn’t taken a front row start since Hungary in July, having also been down in fourth after the first set of runs in Malaysia Q3.

“We've really been working so hard to progress, to dial in this car, and it's been a massive challenge,” Hamilton, who is third in the championship, told Sky Sports.

“It's such, I think people watching, maybe they do know, but it's such fine margins and it's like balancing a knife on its head, which is pretty much impossible.

“So finding that balance with everything, with the power unit, with the aero platform we have, with the mechanical balance, the brake balance and all these different things.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

“And then the team getting you out on track and getting you in the right position, all these different things, tyre temperatures, so many elements have to come together.

“But that was one of my most enjoyable laps of the year, I have to say. I think it was probably my best lap of the year.

“I wasn't expecting to be on the front row, but it's really just a great showing to the mechanics.

“Everyone's working so hard in these hot garages here this weekend and then the mechanics, the engineers did a really good job as well. So I'm massively thankful to them.”

The only question is whether Hamilton can continue this pace into Sunday’s grand prix, where he will hope to end a podium drought that stretches back six races to Silverstone in July.

Ferrari was third in the Friday practice long run averages, within two tenths of Red Bull and McLaren, but how Sunday will transpire is still unknown due to Sepang’s many characteristics.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Although it has 15 corners where Ferrari excels, its defining features are the two long straights that start and finish the lap and that’s where the Scuderia struggles due to its engine.

“In the last race we were not fast,” said Hamilton, who finished sixth in Azerbaijan last weekend.

“So I don't know, pace-wise, how we will be tomorrow. What I do know is we do carry this deficit of straightline speed. What that ultimately means is I think we're slightly quicker through corners, particularly like low-speed corners.

“I think we're a little bit quicker than, say, the Red Bulls, some of the others. But then on the straights we lose a lot.

“What that means then for the race on a track like this where degradation is very, very high, tyres are getting so hot all the time, we have to push more through corners to try and make up for the losses in the straights.

“So that's ultimately what we have to be careful of doing too much of tomorrow and degrading more and trying to hold on to them.

“We just have to run our own race, whatever that be pace-wise, and not be focusing on trying to over-push to hold on.

“I think he's [Verstappen] got the pace generally to pull away, but if that's different when we start the race and we're able to hold on and we're in the fight, that would be awesome as well.

“But all we can do is do our best and so I'll give it everything for tomorrow.”