Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Lewis Hamilton: Las Vegas penalty "really harsh" as podium chance slipped
The Ferrari driver says he could have finished on the podium, despite a 10-second penalty and being spun around by team-mate Charles Leclerc
Alex Harrington
Published: Nov 22, 2026, 7:08 AM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Lewis Hamilton says his 10-second penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix was "really harsh" as his chance of a podium slipped from his fingers during a chaotic race.
Hamilton started 11th after both Ferraris were knocked out in Q2. He climbed quickly through the field, but was penalised for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at the Turn 7-8 chicane while battling McLaren's Lando Norris.
He then lost even more of the ground he'd made up when team-mate Charles Leclerc spun him around while they fought over sixth, dropping him to 10th. Hamilton fought back to finish seventh, while Leclerc was penalised and finished 10th.
"We knew that we were faced with massive challenges this weekend. We didn't realise there would be such a limitation on the straights," Hamilton told Sky Sports.
"The qualifying, obviously, was difficult, but in the race I felt great, and I really was progressing well."
He didn't hide how he felt about the penalty.
"Then avoiding collision with one of the McLarens got me a 10-second penalty, which was, I think, really harsh, which was frustrating. But I just got my head back down and just kept chasing and managed to get back in the fight," he said.
"Then again, I got knocked back again. But I never gave up, and I was just trying to get the best results. I really think we could have had a podium today."
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Hamilton didn't hide his feelings during the race, either. In a message Lewis Hamilton questions stewards in unaired radio message after F1 Vegas penalty, he hinted at the five-second penalty Leclerc was given for a similar off-track pass in Mexico, saying: "They give me 10 for avoiding an incident."
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur agreed the punishment was too harsh, saying: "Honestly, I was surprised with the 10 seconds."
Hamilton would not be drawn on the collision with Leclerc, saying it was "something for you to speak to Ferrari about".
Asked whether it was time for proper rules between the two Ferrari drivers after Mexico, he said: "I've done all I can, and I've said everything and more."
"All I can do is just show up and give it everything I can, and hopefully in the background they'll eventually figure it out."
The result moves Hamilton up to third in the drivers' standings on 267 points, three ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris, with two races to go.
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Previous article George Russell: “I don’t regret it” after crashing out of second at Las Vegas GP
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