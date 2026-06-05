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Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Lewis Hamilton sparked an emotional fan reaction at the Monaco GP after arriving with a custom holdall featuring his late bulldogs Roscoe and Coco

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Eagle-eyed Formula 1 fans have spotted Lewis Hamilton arriving at the Monaco Grand Prix paddock wearing a custom holdall adorned with the faces of his cherished bulldogs, Roscoe and Coco.

The bag was given to the seven-time champion in 2018, and fans were quick to spot the custom piece as the Ferrari driver made his way through Monte Carlo.

For many years, Roscoe and Coco were familiar figures in the F1 paddock. Complete with their own VIP access passes, the pair of bulldogs became a minor celebrity attraction in its own right, with the Roscoe Loves Coco Instagram account amassing 1.3 million followers.

Roscoe also worked with the plant-based fresh dog food brand Bramble as the chief taste officer, featured on the cover of Dogue magazine, and had a cameo in the F1 movie.

Coco sadly passed away in 2020, and Hamilton announced Roscoe's passing in September 2025.

 

"Love that he’s had it for a long time and still uses it," one fan commented about the bag on Reddit, while another added: "The gift is apparently from 2018, which makes the fact that he still has it even nicer." 

Others were left emotional after the photos circulated online. "Now I'm crying," one wrote, and someone else posted: "That’s just made me tear up, how beautiful is that."

Further reactions included: "I was feeling all sentimental and looking through the roscoelovescoco Instagram earlier this week," and "I miss Roscoe, he was an essential part of the paddock."

Hamilton started the Monaco Grand Prix weekend off on a high, putting in the second-fastest time in FP1 and topping the timesheets in FP2. The third and final practice session around the streets of Monte Carlo will take place on Saturday 6 June before qualifying later the same day. 

The Monaco Grand Prix will take place on Sunday 7 June.

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