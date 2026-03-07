Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton leaves fans in stitches after revealing cow named Max: "Not on my bingo card"

Lewis Hamilton amused Formula 1 fans after revealing he owns a cow called Max

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 fans have lost it after Lewis Hamilton revealed that he now owns a cow called Max. While the seven-time champion insisted that he did not name the farm animal, fans have branded the moment as "gold".

"Oh yeah, this is my cow," Hamilton said when a photo appeared on the big screen behind him and his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in front of the fans in Australia. "His name is Max!"

After gasps from the crowd, Hamilton clarified: "I didn’t name him. I inherited him, by the way. His name is Max. I swear on my life, I swear on my life.

"I have like a farm, and I inherited, I adopted him basically. And his name is Max. And I have another one called Ombre. They’re the softest. They’re like the new Roscoe for me."

Hamilton's beloved English bulldog Roscoe sadly passed away in September 2025, and as he described it, he has turned to farm animals to fill the void left by the fan favourite pooch.

 

The moment in Melbourne quickly gained traction on social media. "'I didn’t name him of course. I inherited him' lmao that’s gold," one fan wrote on Reddit, while another added: "Lewis calling every farm he can find looking for a cow named Max so he can play it cool."

"Lewis adopting Max was not on my bingo card," someone else joked, and another commented: "I actually think Max would find this hilarious."

Other reactions included: "That is absolutely hilarious, I hope Max gets to visit Max someday," and "He just needs some side characters and Amazon might greenlight Hamilton's Farm."

"He should get a bunch of cows and name them after his competitors," one wrote, and another joked: Hamilton to Red Bull next year confirmed."

