Formula 1 Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton "lost for words" after ending three-year F1 pole drought at Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton was left "lost for words" after securing his first grand prix pole position for Ferrari at the Mexican Grand Prix

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 10:41 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton admitted he was "lost for words" after claiming his first grand prix pole position for Ferrari at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Briton beat his former Mercedes team-mate George Russell by just 0.009 seconds to end a three-year wait for a grand prix pole position. It is the 105th pole of Hamilton's career, extending his own F1 record, and his first since the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

While speaking to 2009 champion Jenson Button after qualifying, Hamilton explained: "That felt great! That feels good! I'm so happy. I'm lost for words. It's been a really challenging weekend.

"FP1, we had an [aero] rake running and an engine issue yesterday, which meant we were on the back foot and I didn't get to do a long run. But we've done a really good job with the set-up. We learned a lot from the last race.

"It's so close between us all. For example, in Q2, I didn't get my lap in at the beginning. I think the others have a new tyre for the start but to have pole here. It feels special to be here in Mexico and 105, I like that number."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

At 41 years old, Hamilton became the oldest driver to claim a pole position in F1 since Mario Andretti in 1982.

"When there's a will, there's a way! It's all in the mind for all of us. You might feel aches and pains, luckily I don't," Hamilton said when asked how he is still doing it at 41.

"I spar a lot and do all those different things you do to try to keep yourself young and fit but I love what I do.

"That love is not gone. I wake up every day thinking about it, I dream about it. I've got this amazing support around the world.

"These guys keep me going, so I hope they're happy with that today and I hope I can deliver for them tomorrow."

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