Lewis Hamilton's rivals warned as Ferrari mentality compared to Fernando Alonso

Following Lewis Hamilton's maiden grand prix victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has likened the seven-time champion's relentless mentality to that of Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton ended a victory drought stretching back to the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, pulling off a three-stop strategy that reinvigorated his 2026 title campaign.

Speaking on the F1 TV post-race show, Montoya branded Hamilton's victory as "unbelievable".

"It's unbelievable. As we said before the race, if he can smell that win, we get a different Lewis. We get this Lewis, and watch out for the championship because we're going to Austria in two weeks. They have a new engine. They have an upgrade coming. So things are coming their way.

"Mercedes is still really, really strong. It would have been really interesting because I think Lewis would have won either way without the safety car, but he would have had to pass people, and it would have been a really, really cool race."

The Colombian added, when asked about how tough it is to stay motivated when self-doubt creeps in: "He has said, 'I need to look at everything, look at myself,' and you've got to be open about it.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"You've got to look at yourself and see what you need to do better, and you can always find ways to improve, and I think he's proven and shown to everybody that you can do it.

"I think it's the same mentality that Fernando [Alonso] has and the trust that anybody in Aston has in Fernando. They know if they can deliver a car, he's going to be the guy who can deliver.

"And what Hamilton did today was amazing. I think Ferrari was solid."

Hamilton's win at Barcelona followed back-to-back second-place finishes in Canada and Monaco. The 41-year-old now sits just 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.