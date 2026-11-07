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Lewis Hamilton opens up on clear-the-air talks with Charles Leclerc after Mexican GP clash

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc have cleared the air following their clash at the Mexican GP

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 9:39 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Lewis Hamilton has opened up on the clear-the-air chat he had with his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari team-mates clashed on the opening lap of the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend. Leclerc attempted to overtake the seven-time champion, who had started from pole position. Both drivers ran wide during the move, with Leclerc rejoining the track in the lead.

Hamilton dropped to third behind Max Verstappen as a result, and Leclerc was handed a five-second penalty for the incident.

After the race, Hamilton was furious with how hard Leclerc had raced him and called for serious talks within the team.

The Briton was asked about the discussions after a rain-soaked qualifying session for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Fred [Vasseur] hasn’t cleared the air in the sense of me and Charles. We sat and spoke and we squashed it and we’re moving on," Hamilton said when asked by Sky Sports F1 whether team principal Vasseur had managed to patch things up between the two drivers.

"I think we still have a huge amount of respect for each other. And I'm glad we had a chat. Now we move on along just fine as normal. So sometimes in those scenarios, it just takes having a conversation and there's been no demands from either side.

"It's just been both giving our points and areas that we can do better and support each other. So I'm hoping to have better races moving forward."

Both Hamilton and Leclerc are taking grid penalties for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton will start at the back of the grid due to his Ferrari being fitted with a new power unit, while Leclerc will start from 14th due to a 10-place grid penalty for a new internal combustion engine.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday 8 November at 2pm local time (5pm UK time).

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