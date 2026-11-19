Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton opens up on "isolating" feeling after seeing his own F1 Las Vegas grandstand

Lewis Hamilton reflects on F1 feeling "isolating and lonely" as his dedicated grandstand returns to the Las Vegas GP

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 1:06 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images





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Nearly two decades into his Formula 1 career, Lewis Hamilton still is not taking the scale of his following for granted. Speaking on media day ahead of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion offered a rare glimpse into the emotional toll of paddock life when asked what it meant to see fans packing his own dedicated grandstand at the circuit.

"I never in a million years thought that, honestly, I never ever thought that I’d ever have my own grandstand," Hamilton said. "Also, I didn’t know that I would have such an amazing community of support that have kept me going all these years, and to see them here this weekend and in full force supporting... their energy makes the world of difference in a world that can sometimes be quite isolating and lonely, so it’s great when you get to see and share those experiences with a large group of people."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

The Lewis Hamilton Grandstand has returned to the Las Vegas Strip Circuit for a second consecutive season after debuting in 2025. Located near Turn 17 along the Harmon Straight inside The Performance Zone by WHOOP - formerly the West Harmon Zone - the stand has drawn heavy demand again in 2026, with Thursday and Friday single-day tickets already sold out on the official race portal. Organisers also expanded the package this year to grant ticket holders access across three fan zones, views of the F1 Academy paddock, and an exclusive Hamilton T-shirt for three-day buyers.

Chasing a strong finish in the cold

That support comes at a welcome point in a demanding campaign. Entering the season-closing triple-header across Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi, Hamilton is coming off a roller coaster Americas swing that saw him finish fourth in Austin and second in Mexico City before slipping to ninth in São Paulo.

"It’s crazy to think it’s been such a long year, so I’m definitely looking forward to the end, but I’m also just wanting to try and see if we can finish on a high," Hamilton said.

With Mercedes having already sealed both 2026 championships, Hamilton’s main target is protecting Ferrari’s 95-point cushion over Red Bull for second in the constructors’ standings (510 points to 415). Individually, he enters Nevada fourth in the drivers’ table on 261 points—just one behind Mercedes’ George Russell and 18 adrift of Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"The main focus is making sure we solidify second in the constructors' [championship] for the team, because... it means a huge amount to everyone at the factory, but especially to me also," Hamilton said, adding that strong results could help him "climb back up from fourth and hopefully be in the top three".

Improving on last year’s eighth-place finish in Vegas - after taking second in 2024 - will hinge on conquering the desert cold. "Getting the tyres working, that takes a lot of hard work from all the team, making sure we’ve got the tyres working in the right window," Hamilton said, calling it "probably the biggest challenge on the track where we have very little downforce and grip".

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