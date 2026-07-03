Lewis Hamilton opens up on "profound" Fiorano run in three-seater F1 car with brother Nicolas
Lewis Hamilton described taking his brother Nicolas for a passenger ride in a three-seater Ferrari at Fiorano as a “profound” and emotional experience
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Paul Foster
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has opened up about the "profound" experience of taking his brother, Nicolas, for a passenger ride in a V10-powered three-seater Ferrari at Fiorano.
Hamilton was recently spotted at Ferrari's private test track in the three-seater F1 car. It has since been confirmed that he was joined by his brother Nicolas, who rode in the passenger seat behind him.
The run had originally been scheduled for 2025 but was postponed at the last minute.
"I mean, it was a very old car, a really old three-seater. Interestingly, last year when I was supposed to do it, I landed in Italy, and that’s when I got a call about Roscoe, actually, and I literally went straight back to the airport and flew to LA and you know what happened in the following days," the Ferrari driver explained during the drivers' press conference ahead of the British Grand Prix weekend.
"So, I didn’t get to do it. And this time, I invited my brother. I mean, it’s just a really unusual experience as I’ve never had anyone else apart from my engineer in my ear.
"But to be able to experience that with someone so close to me, particularly my brother, who I’ve known since he was born, and with everything he’s gone through and him supporting me all these years, and him to be right behind me and I get to hear him giggling and experience the emotion that I have every time I’m in the car was a really profound moment.
"And he just couldn’t believe it. He’s watched it all these years, and he’s tried to imagine what it’s like, and I think it was beyond what he had ever imagined. And that’s only natural. So, I can’t wait to do it again and take him out again."
Hamilton enters his home race weekend at Silverstone third in the drivers' championship.
Photos from British GP - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
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