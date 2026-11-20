Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton plans "GTA VI" session after Vegas FP2: "I'm like a big kid"

The Ferrari driver told fans in Las Vegas he would head back to his hotel early on Thursday night to play the newly released game

Alex Harrington

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 6:37 AM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in a slippery second practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, before what he had promised fans would be an early night at his hotel with the newly released Grand Theft Auto VI.

The seven-time world champion was speaking on stage at PUMA's Under the Lights fan event at its Las Vegas store on Tuesday night, two days before the game's release.

"There's a new game coming out in two days," Hamilton told the crowd, before setting out his plans for Thursday, when second practice finished at 9pm local time.

"So on Thursday night, I'll be back at the hotel early," he said.

"I'm like a big kid," he added, before telling older fans in the crowd that he hoped they could tap into their own inner child.

The 41-year-old's admission came at the same event where he revealed his love of Lewis Hamilton on his card collection: "I'm 41 years old and I love Pokémon", and said he had taken his niece and nephews to buy packs.

GTA VI, the first new main game in Rockstar's series since GTA V in 2013, was released on Thursday after several delays.

Asked about it again during media day on Wednesday, Hamilton confirmed he had his PlayStation with him in Las Vegas, and called it the "most anticipated game ever". He joked, though, that the F1 game was the one more likely to help him get a better result.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

Before any gaming, Hamilton had work to do. Ferrari junior Dino Beganovic drove his car in first practice, which was F1 Las Vegas GP: Rain ruins FP1 running with no lap times set, making second practice Hamilton's only real running of the day.

On a damp track, with temperatures as low as 11C, he and Charles Leclerc briefly ran first and second on intermediate tyres before the track kept improving. Hamilton ended the session sixth, 1.211 seconds behind timesheet leader George Russell, with Leclerc third.

Hamilton isn't the only driver looking forward to kicking back with a controller in-hand. Max Verstappen, one of the paddock's best-known gamers, said it was "already pre-downloaded", but admitted he "just didn't have the time yet to play". Verstappen was 13th in FP2 after reporting potential power delivery issues.

Lando Norris was also asked about GTA VI in Wednesday's drivers' press conference, and revealed that he was not allowed to play the series when he was younger.

Final practice and qualifying take place on Friday, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night.

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