Lewis Hamilton reacts after Neymar echoes Ferrari win message
Lewis Hamilton has praised long-time friend Neymar Jr for echoing his “Remember who you are” message
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr sharing the same motivational message he used to celebrate his maiden Formula 1 grand prix victory for Ferrari.
Following his Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix win, which was his first as a Ferrari driver and his first since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, the seven-time champion posted an image to social media with the caption "REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE".
Neymar subsequently used the exact same caption following his return to the Brazilian national squad during the 2026 World Cup group stages against Scotland. It was the 34-year-old's first appearance since suffering a torn ACL in late 2023.
While Hamilton had already publicly commented on Neymar's post, writing, "ALWAYS", he has since spoken in more detail during media day in Austria.
Speaking to Motorsport.com and other media ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, Hamilton praised his long-time friend for sharing the same message.
"Yeah, we message each other often. Very thankful for the friendship I have with Neymar. I was just talking about his kids the other day, he's got beautiful kids," the Ferrari driver explained.
"It was really cool to see him post that. Because I don't always see people with amazing platforms like his really use it for sharing a lot of positivity. And in the world we live in right now, we need it more than ever.
"And so he's got a huge, huge following. To see that what I said has travelled to Brazil and he heard it and felt compelled to share the same message with his, just gives me real happiness that it's going even further than it was from what I said."
Hamilton sits second in the drivers' championship, 41 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli, ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
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